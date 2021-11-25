How investors can make volatility their friend﻿

More than 18 months since the dramatic market moves in March of last year, some investors could be forgiven for wondering whether their portfolios are robust enough to cope if another significant event were to hit markets.

Markets look more fragile today than ever - and this is clear to see, given how reactive they are to both good and bad news.

This is in part down to there being much less liquidity around, as investment banks are no longer a liquidity provider of last resort, coupled with the effects of years of monetary stimulus.

Equity valuations are at historical highs, so the possibility for things to go from bad to very bad is arguably increasing.

Investment Conundrums: BlueBay's Riley on the move away from the 'great moderation regime' If there were to be another significant equity market sell-off, it could reveal an inconvenient truth: namely, that multi-asset investors can no longer rely on bonds to counter equity market corrections in the way they used to.

The negative correlation between equities and bonds is not as strong as it once was.

And, as we all know, there is no point in owning two assets that perform in a similar way.

True diversification is about owning two things that move in different directions, particularly when you need them to, and ultimately go up over time.

So how can investors prepare portfolios for significant market moves?

You may be surprised to hear the answer could lie in embracing volatility itself.

Rather than viewing volatility as a problem, it can be traded to provide genuine diversification and to protect gains from other parts of the portfolio.

This involves drawing on volatility's consistent and historically low correlation to traditional asset classes.

Investing in volatility

Perhaps the biggest challenge lies in working out the best way to buy volatility.

For example, the idea of buying the VIX will appeal to many because the negative correlation between the so-called ‘fear index' (the VIX) and US equities has stood the test of time.

However, there is an important catch to bear in mind - and that is expense.

It costs between 8%-10% per month to 'own' the VIX, which can very quickly erode the potential benefits on offer.

For example, if you had bought and held a VIX ETF around a year ago, you would have lost 80% of your money because the cost of owning it (the carry) is so high.

So, what are the alternatives?

One effective way to isolate the volatility component of a certain market is by trading options.

Although it requires an experienced approach, there is much to be said for adjusting your mindset to think about volatility as an investment in its own right.

For example, a volatility overlay can be used to help protect the higher risk assets, such as equities, in a multi-asset portfolio.

The overlay sits above the engine room of the multi-asset portfolio, which continues to chug away, and its sole purpose is to mitigate a significant market move if or when one occurs.

By combining different volatility strategies as part of the overlay it is possible to manage the trade- off between protecting the portfolio in times of market stress and offsetting the cost of that protection in low volatility markets.

Some of the strategies that we use in our multi-asset portfolio can be likened to buying an insurance policy with an excess premium.

For example, a very good quality, comprehensive car insurance policy from a reputable provider can be expensive, but quickly becomes cheaper if you agree to pay a relatively small, fixed amount towards the overall bill in the event of a claim.

While you may not benefit from the insurance for the moderate damage caused by scratched paintwork, if the car were to be damaged in a head-on crash, the cost of the excess would be significantly less than the repair bill. In that instance, the insurance would cover the lion's share of the repair cost.

Some of the strategies we use in our portfolio operate in a similar way: an insurance event could be likened to a volatility event.

For example, a period of low to moderate volatility could be compared to the scratched paintwork where the cost of the excess would be higher than the cost of repairing the damage.

The portfolio would not benefit from the 'volatility insurance' but the cost of the excess - in this case moderate volatility would not seem significant as other areas of the portfolio should cover the cost, at least to some degree.

In a scenario when markets drop substantially such as the March 2020 Covid falls, the 'car crash' in our example, the portfolio should benefit from the volatility insurance pay-out as the cost of the drawdown would be significantly higher than the 'excess'.

A friend you can count on?

The test of success for any long volatility strategy is two-fold.

First, it should not lose you too much money and may even make you a small amount when you don't necessarily need it (aka in normal market conditions).

Second, it should come into its own in the event of large market move.

Finally, it is worth remembering that it is simply an overlay: it is there to act as an insurance policy on the underlying portfolio, allowing you to maintain positioning even when markets are stressed.

Perhaps it is time to consider making volatility your friend rather than foe.

Tom Boyle is the fund manager on the Atlantic House Total Return fund