Yes, we need to think about diversity, but what about the diversity of decision makers?

Given this developing recognition, it continues to be deeply disappointing to see that despite all that we should have learned, we are still in a position when the decision makers, those tasked with coming up with the solutions that will help populations of all backgrounds are themselves still not particularly diverse.

Doubts about who gets a seat at the decision-making table are far from new.

When faced with decision makers, we can fairly question what knowledge they bring of the people and places directly affected by those decisions, and how we can be certain the outcomes will be fair and equitable. Yet even with asking ourselves these questions and considering the lessons we should have learned, it can often feel like we are still trying to use a ‘one-size-fits-all' approach to decision making, even when those decision centre on diversity.

Perhaps the most recent example of this has been the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, better known as COP26.

Despite being tasked with addressing a global crisis that impacts every being on the planet, all COP26 decision makers are male, almost all white, and entirely from the global north.

Rather than demonstrating a culture of inclusive solutions, the event seems primed to only cater to, or consider the same narrow range of views and interests that have already brought us to the crisis point we are in.

This continued homogeny of decision makers consistently gives many of us the message that we simply do not matter. We have already seen with the recent publication of our research exploring the gender and ethnicity investing gaps, one of the significant reasons for lack of engagement with investing was lack of reflection and representation in the investment industry.

So, when we consistently see decision makers that are not representative of the societies we move within, one must question how widely accepted, trusted or engaged with any solutions they offer will be.

After all, how often are the decision makers, although often representing the group that is responsible for the issue, also those that will be most impacted by the consequences of their decisions? While those responsible for the problem should have to help with finding the solution, should not those who will feel the impact of the actions, or inaction of the decision makers the most, also be given a chance to have their say?

It is fair to say that when it comes to genuinely addressing diversity and inclusion, we are still moving through a learning process. However, there is also no lack of research, studies and articles that prove beyond any doubt that better diversity and inclusion leads to better decision making.

No matter how much learning and listening organisations claim to be undertaking, until there are genuine changes, and those tasked with decision making become more representative of the societies we live in, we will continue to fall short.

Bev Shah is CEO of City Hive and reboot. ambassador