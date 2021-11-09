Neurodiversity at work: To disclose or not

How well do you really know your team and other colleagues?

Although the latest estimates suggest around 15% of the UK population are neurodivergent, anecdotal evidence suggests the proportion is higher in certain sectors, including the investment industry.

But 'I know my team' you say, and nobody has said they are neurodivergent.

That does not mean you are not working with somebody with dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, autism or other forms of neurodiversity.

For example, a recent DARE study found only 35% of autistic people tell everyone they work with that they are autistic.

While 55% told someone at work; this was often only a small number, and often not their manager.

Put these elements together - a higher proportion of neurodivergent people in the investment industry and low disclosure - how confident are you now there is no-one you work with who has not told you about their neurodivergence?

Given many will face specific challenges at work, which might include interpersonal communication difficulties or hypersensitivity to light, noise or smells, you can appreciate why not knowing someone we work with is neurodivergent makes it difficult, impossible perhaps, to support them.

The challenges are made worse because those who do decide to disclose often do not do it until later into their career.

Most therefore do not declare their neurodivergence during the recruitment process, so face a much higher likelihood of being discriminated against or suffer bias.

Companies often miss opportunities to hire great talent simply because they have not made the effort to encourage neurodivergent applicants to feel comfortable disclosing.

There are various reasons why people choose not to disclose their condition to their employer.

In my own research, I found many autistic people had suffered discrimination or lack of understanding in their career, and were consequently wary of disclosing their autism until they trusted someone at a new employer.

Unfortunately, evidence suggests that taking the brave step of disclosing is often not met with a commensurate reaction the other way: the DARE study showed only 40% of autistic people who disclosed at work received what they considered a positive response.

This must change if we are to become a truly neuroinclusive industry.

Within the neurodiversity workstream of the Diversity Project, one of our main areas of focus is to educate individuals and firms of the risks if they do not create safe and encouraging work environments for neurodivergent candidates and employees; environments in which they will be more likely to disclose and get support where needed.

In a former role as HR director of an asset management firm, there were a number of occasions when managers approached me to say they suspected that a team member or colleague was neurodivergent (often autistic), but as they had not declared, they did not know what to do about it.

This is a difficult area, because it is not helpful to make assumptions or stereotype individuals, nor should someone be forced to disclose if they do not want to.

At the same time, as levels of stress and mental health issues among neurodivergent employees have been shown to be much higher than average, it would clearly be advantageous if people felt comfortable disclosing.

For managers and employers, this can be encouraged in a positive way by talking openly about supporting diversity of all types, and showing willingness to provide reasonable adjustments without prejudice or stigma.

Yes, we need to think about diversity, but what about the diversity of decision makers?

It is also possible to set up support groups that allow colleagues to share their experiences in a safe environment.

Another initiative, which I know from experience to be effective, is providing education and training for all employees on neurodiversity.

As well as promoting greater understanding, this lessens the pressure on neurodivergent individuals to have to explain everything to their manager or colleagues if they do disclose.

Disclosure is not an easy issue to solve.

There are many good reasons why individuals choose not to share details about their neurodivergence with colleagues.

But we also know that they are more likely to in businesses that are genuinely committed to creating an inclusive work culture.

The benefits are clear: not only is it an ethical duty to provide all employees with the opportunities and support they need to be their best at work, evidence shows many neurodiverse employees bring significant ‘diversity of thought' to their employers.

They are an invaluable asset that should be appreciated and nurtured.

Ian Iceton is a Diversity Project ambassador and member of its neurodiversity workstream