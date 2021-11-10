Accents speak louder: How speech affect our life chances

Best-selling author Musa Okwonga knows first-hand the power of accents. In One of Them: An Eton College Memoir, he relays his experience of visiting a private members club. "On my way through the entrance - even though I know exactly where I am going - I make sure to stop and introduce myself to the security guard, just in case he is surprised to see an unfamiliar face going past, and by unfamiliar I mean black."

The guard thanks him and lets him through. A short while later Okwonga notices another black guest arrive, visibly annoyed - and he instantly knows what has happened. Okwonga correctly predicts that this new arrival walked straight through security without opening his mouth to say hello. The security guard then followed him all the way into the hall to challenge his attendance.

Musa has a brilliant way of summing up what a (subsidised) private schooling has given him in the social class standings: "My accent is a visa," he says.

Yes, we need to think about diversity, but what about the diversity of decision makers? We all understand that race and class overlap, compounding each other to sustain deep-rooted inequalities. But much less well known are their relative depths in evolutionary and biological terms.

Language, and therefore prejudice around its tonal nuance, goes back much further than racial categorisation. This might be surprising, until you realise that we started communicating with each other long before our skin shades started diverging.

The effects are not just encoded in our evolutionary DNA, but also take root very early in our lives. Katherine Kinzler, a professor of psychology at the University of Chicago, states: "Language categories are intuitively psychologically present in childhood, and very difficult to erase among adults. Our minds have evolved to view the way that someone speaks as a fundamental marker of who they are."

Hear no evil?

Why does any of this matter? Well, a 2019 a study by Queen Mary University of London found 76% of employers admitted to discriminating accents during the recruitment process. Likewise, in a poll conducted by Equality Group, 55% believed that regional accents acted as a barrier to obtaining graduate jobs. Accents can also negatively affect the speed at which individuals progress in their careers.

Intersectionality - or rather the overlapping nature of diversity traits - is also a key issue here. Indeed, in a 2019 paper professor Jeffrey Grogger of the Harris School of Public Policy found that workers with racially and regionally distinctive speech patterns earn lower wages compared to those with more mainstream accents.

All of this increases the case for making accents a protected characteristic in legislation - to help protect regional and foreign speakers in the workplace. UK-based organisations like Accent Bias Britain and Protect Accent are making some great progress though, with the latter urging organisations to sign the Accent Charter.

Tongue tied

My accent is non-descript. So far on my travels, I have yet to find anyone capable of tracing my Devonian providence based solely on listening to me.

This, in many ways, is an advantage as it allows me to blend into many different social circles; a vocal chamaeleon, if you like - though still excluded from the higher echelons of society. Many ex-pats experience a similar advantage. In shedding some of the social baggage exposed by their vocal cords, they report a welcome sense classlessness in their adopted societies.

I used to feel somewhat proud of my vague voice. Now I feel a bit sad. My relatively middle-class upbringing aside, what was it about my subconscious (and so many around me) that sought to reject a regional west country accent? Did I somehow intuit that sounding closer ‘estuary' and received pronunciation would get me ahead? Or did I merely copy those most closely around me? But if the latter, what were their underlying motives?

More famously, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg modified her Jewish Brooklyn accent early on in her career, and only reverted to her linguistic roots once she felt established and respected.

Actions (should) speak louder

What we sound like should have absolutely no bearing on our future success. Our morals, our work ethnic and the quality of our ideas should be the determining factors. Unfortunately, until we properly recognise and correct for the inherent biases we bring when evaluating our fellow human beings, we are unlikely to create the inclusive cultures required to let everyone thrive in the workplace.

James Whiteman is head of client communications and content at Aviva Investors