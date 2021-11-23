What's in a name? Lack of industry diversity is still an issue

The article told us two things: that David was clearly a popular name in the 1970s and that lack of diversity across the industry remains an issue. On a global scale, the numbers are just as startling, and they get even worse when we look at private equity or venture capital. The problem is further amplified when we consider the lack of ethnic diversity in the industry. These depressing statistics persist despite the numerous campaigns and initiatives dedicated to attaining a more diverse investment industry. Even when compared with other professions such as accounting or law, the number of females in fund management is still extremely low.

Usual suspects

The dearth of female fund managers is not new news. While the number of men and women entering the field of finance is roughly equal, numerous studies have shown men rise to the top quicker and are more likely to be selected for a fund management position.

It could be linked to the key career decade of your 30s, which also happens to be when people often decide whether they would like to have children or not. It is generally women who have time off and take on more duties outside of work after having a child and/or who take on other care roles in life such as elderly relatives.

There are other explanations readers will be familiar with: fewer female role models, little exposure to the industry at home or in education settings, negative press coverage or unsuitable recruitment efforts. We have heard anecdotally that certain fund houses, who have a quota approach for hires, have really struggled with a lack of female applicants. All of this despite the fact that there is positive research which supports women in fund management roles; they tend to take a longer-term approach, have a lower risk appetite and trade less according to a number of studies.

A positive skew

There is however one area where the females are more likely to hold senior roles or be fund managers: ESG investing. In our role as a fund selector, we look at hundreds of funds and meet many fund managers throughout the year. I have met countless Daves and Toms, and find it refreshing to see female fund managers on calls or walking into our offices to introduce us to ESG products. I have attended conferences where in previous years, in a room of more than 100 people, I could count the number of women on one hand. Now, encouragingly, entire panels in breakout sessions are female and more women are attending industry events.

Hugging trees

This is clearly a step in the right direction but why are more women in these roles? One factor could be that women were early to the ESG trend, adopting roles that some considered to be compliance or tree hugging. Perhaps the roles and subject area are more accessible and interesting to women. It might be that women did not consider the moral or ethical associations of ESG investing to be a negative thing and understood it works hand in hand with the crucial financial aspect. They may have generally been less sceptical and more open to change the status quo.

Looking forward

Sadly, progress is slow on bridging the gender gap in the fund industry and even a large number of new ESG roles and products will not fix the problem entirely. Thanks to Covid, we have proved as an industry that flexible working can still be productive so businesses are now at a crucial point where they can choose to make roles more accessible to women.

With the boardroom still largely dominated by men, it is pleasing to witness the increase in senior females. ESG investing has led to more senior females in the industry and hopefully that will influence the makeup of boards in the future, which will in turn positively impact gender pay gap numbers.

With a more mainstream adoption of ESG practices and less scepticism than there was, it is likely the gender dynamics will look very different 10 years from now. We hope the changes we are seeing in the industry today will help encourage not just women to get involved, but encourage participation from a variety of backgrounds. A more diverse industry will bring more experiences, knowledge and skills to the table and this should be positive for the industry as a whole.

Shannon Lancaster is a fund analyst at Ravenscroft