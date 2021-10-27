Market risks that could spook investors over the coming months

Damian Bird, portfolio manager, Polen Capital Emerging Markets Growth Strategy (Inflation)
"In the West, inflation has been somewhat forgotten, but is old news for emerging markets, where rates of over 5% have been the norm for 20 years. Nevertheless, should inflation return to developed economies, it is likely to impact emerging markets, leading to higher inflation rates than usual.
To prepare, we studied the US in the 1970s and 80s, and our conclusions ran in contrast to popular views. Notably, asset-light companies tend to be better protectors of value than traditional inflation safeguards—fixed-asset-heavy, industrial businesses. For years, traditional wisdom said inflation protection was best provided by businesses laden with plants, machinery, or other tangible assets.
"Asset-heavy businesses generally earn low rates of return—rates that often barely provide enough capital to fund the inflationary needs of the existing business, with nothing left for growth. On aggregate, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has 38% exposure to asset-heavy sectors versus 0% exposure in our EM portfolio. We believe a portfolio of quality growth businesses with competitive positioning and pricing power can endure an inflationary environment.”