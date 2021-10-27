Market risks that could spook investors over the coming months

Mark Dowding, CIO, BlueBay Asset Management (Rising interest rates)

“In our opinion, as we look ahead to the coming months, a key market risk could well be the impact of interest rate rises, which appear to be on the immediate horizon. Indeed, the results of this could well reflect something similar to that of the popular Netflix show ‘Squid Game’, as it remains to be seen who can survive if we do see higher policy rates going forward. A ‘green light’ to rate hikes has the potential to be quite painful for some sectors of the economy and not all governments will have the appropriate skills to manoeuvre their way through.





"At BlueBay, we continue to favour countries with a solid fundamental backdrop and orthodox policies, but central banks and governments must be very careful how they adjust to the next round. Some monetary tightening, such as in the UK, might end up too premature and the market will be fast to punish errors.”