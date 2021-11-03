Should private equity firms swipe right or left on SPACs?

With their experience in deal origination, financing and value-creating, private equity firms seem to be natural allies of the SPAC structure and model. 10% of the SPACs raised over the past year 15 months have been backed by private equity firms.

However, just because private equity and SPACs are the right match on paper, does not mean the relationship will be smooth sailing. Private equity firms also need to be thinking about changing regulations, with UK and Singapore regulators trying to make listing SPACs easier, while the SEC are tightening controls

In light of this, we explore if private equity will swipe right or left on SPACs.

Some private equity firms are swiping right

On the surface, private equity and SPACs seem to be a match made in heaven. Private equity-backed companies are generally considered to be professionally managed and structurally optimised, making them attractive options for SPACs and their investors. For some GPs, SPACs represent a quick way to cash out on their investments, and for other GPs, launching a SPAC is an easier way to buy a private business.

SPACs create an alternative path to liquidity for investors, and for businesses anxious to avoid a long and costly IPO process, SPACs provide a faster - and arguably - less risky path to going public. This is especially true for small to mid-sized companies who don't have a strong IPO story to tell.

For investors, SPACs offer a path to involvement in interesting and often undervalued companies outside of a formal IPO or funding series. For sponsors, SPACs provide a variety of options that aren't always available to a traditional PE portfolio company - such as a permanent capital vehicle, a more diverse set of targets, and new liquidity options.

According to a recent EY report, 16% of private equity exits by value in the first six months of this year were acquired by SPACs. In removing some of the market factors investors can't control such as market volatility and price, private equity's appetite for SPACs look set to continue to rise.

…while some are swiping left

However, while SPACs and private equity firms are well aligned in management styles, this also has the potential to bring them into direct competition with each other. Many private equity firms have expressed concerns about the impact SPACs could have on deal flow and valuations.

Current market conditions are pushing more and more venture-backed companies to go public, rather than staying private and with SPACs being compared to single-purpose private equity firms and targeting the same companies PE firms target, there is reason for private equity firms to be concerned.

Existing SPACs are on track to announce deals valued at more than $800bn over the next two years, where private equity might see between $500bn and $550bn on an average year. This is a huge amount of capital for the private equity world to digest, especially with institutional investors growing more cautious as the market continues to fluctuate.

Is regulation cause for going exclusive?

With increased popularity in SPACs leading to increased scrutiny, SPACs have gone under the microscope in recent months. In the US, where SPACs have been booming for over a year now, the Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into potential regulation changes that could discourage investors from utilising SPACs as a public vehicle in order to slow the market down.

Meanwhile across the pond in the UK, the FCA implemented an adjustment to its Listing Rules for SPACs, meaning that investors can now exit prior to the completion of an acquisition.

Previously, the FCA suspended a SPAC listing once it identified an acquisition target, which was intended to prevent disorderly trading in a SPACs' shares, but effectively locked in investors to a SPAC once a target was announced. While it's still too early to tell the impact on the UK market, it's more than likely that UK SPACs will continue to grow into 2022.

Globally, Asian markets are embracing the SPAC listings boom with some of the highest-valued Asian firms announcing plans for US-based SPACs, including Japan's SoftBank, Singapore's Vickers Venture Partners, and Hong Kong's Provident Acquisition. However, Singapore and Hong Kong's financial authorities want to bring the boom home, leading Singapore to change its listing rules to better accommodate SPACs with a new framework on SPAC which came into effect on 3 September this year. Hong Kong's regulators are currently making the final changes to the consultation draft.

It is clear that for the next couple of years, private equity funds will be turning to SPACs with assets from their portfolios as an additional, highly viable exit route in the right circumstances. That's not to say that the battle for capital between SPACs and private equity won't heat up as they continue competing for the same investments, but only time will tell to see if it's a match or not.

Pascal Rapallino is group investment structuring leader at IQ-EQ