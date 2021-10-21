Road to COP26: This year must do more for climate change

Erin Leonard, head of sustainability, HSBC Asset Management

Nature has great beauty and is central to our culture and well-being. Yet in recent decades, it has been destroyed at an unprecedented rate, with significant negative consequences for both our planet and economies.

Natural capital provides a string of services to mankind, which are essential to the preservation of life on earth. One hundred years ago, it was recognised as one of the three means of production, alongside capital and labour. But for much of the period since, this asset has been ignored.

Economists are now reappraising natural capital. Nature is no longer free and there is a growing need to understand its value, and create a price for it, just like we have done for carbon.

We see COP26 as a vital moment to bring the importance of natural capital back to centre stage. Nature Day on 6 November will highlight the importance of natural resources in the battle against climate change.

Work is well underway to position natural capital as an asset class, but there is still much to be done to translate the values and complexity of nature into financial terms to enable investment by retail and institutional investors globally.

There are a number of opportunities for COP participants to increase support for nature.

Investors need the same level of transparency on nature-related risks as they will soon have on climate risk. Therefore, we look for governments to signal their support for the Task Force for Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), raising it to the same prominence as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TNCD).

We also look for delegates to confirm support for initiatives such as the Finance for Biodiversity Pledge, the Net-Zero Asset Managers Initiative (NZAMI) and UK Government Deforestation Commitment. Collective action and support for these initiatives are vital to shifting the flow of funds away from nature-negative outcomes to nature-positive ones and to securing the crucial participation of the private sector.

With its challenging agenda, COP26 is a critical moment for global climate action. But it is also a huge opportunity to reinstate nature as an asset class and a source of value.

Shannon Lancaster, fund analyst at Ravenscroft

The spotlight is on COP26 to deliver what COP25 could not - a clear route to achieving the goals set out in the Paris Agreement. The Agreement's central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise below 2°C. Leaders from around the world will be reporting back on their progress since the Paris Agreement in 2015. We are hoping to see negotiations that will result in in a clear global roadmap to reaching net zero by 2050. We would like to see a combination of renewable energy targets, regulations and solid commitments made by governments to meet the net-zero by 2050 goal.

More than 100 countries have shown an interest in using carbon pricing to meet Paris Agreement targets. Carbon pricing is a useful tool for measuring and moving towards net zero but will need to be adopted globally. COP26 could be instrumental in implementing a global carbon price by providing as forum for leaders to discuss this.

Many are hoping COP26 leads to a more widespread adoption and recognition of the Task Force on Climate Related Disclosure recommendations. An emphasis on more globally aligned actions and common standards would be beneficial for investors and businesses. TCFD has already made an impact with a large number of supporters but the focus remains on whether reporting should remain voluntary which some recommending it be made a legal requirement.

In general, we would like to see a shift from ambition to action and hope to see those policymakers and leaders attending COP26 stepping up to the challenge by setting out a blueprint to lower emissions and prevent a climate disaster.

Jennifer Anderson, co-head of sustainable investment and ESG at Lazard

It is abundantly clear that more ambitious climate action is needed given that human activity has caused more damage to the environment than previously recognised, according to the latest findings from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. This urgency will undoubtedly heap pressure on global leaders at the COP26 summit to deliver bolder policies that accelerate a low-carbon transition across regions, countries, and industries.

There is also growing recognition that the climate crisis requires a multi-stakeholder response. Policymakers are key players in effecting change, but so too are investors and other agents that allocate capital. Investors will be thinking about how to deconstruct the implications of a tighter policy response, and how to carry out meaningful scenario analysis on an industry-by-industry basis to price the idiosyncratic risks and opportunities created by it for the companies in which they invest.

While most large economies are not currently on track with the Paris Agreement, we hope that geopolitical tensions give way to real progress at COP26. There must be bold government action, increased momentum of capital flows for climate finance, and a strong commitment from the investment community to engage with individual companies on their climate commitments.

The resultant public policy response - some of which may happen sooner than markets anticipate - will impact entire sectors and may leave some companies unprepared for the financial fallout. A more ambitious policy response, even if largely driven by a handful of the most developed economies, will have a gravitational pull on the rest of the world, given the interdependencies created by a highly globalised world.

Companies that strategically position themselves to manage the transition, as well as those that provide climate and sustainability solutions, will come out on top. Active managers are well positioned to identify these investment opportunities during this multi-decade opportunity.