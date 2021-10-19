Emerging markets: A focus on debt

Investors perceive emerging market debt as high risk, but in fact, this asset class is broad enough to offer investments all along the risk spectrum.

There are 80 countries in the universe of emerging markets enabling portfolios to be built with exposure to a wide range of countries in, for example, Africa, Latin America, Asia and, indeed Europe.

In fact, emerging market debt is not as risky as many believe.

The risk/return ratio is in fact significantly better than in emerging market equities.

Over the past 20 years, investors have achieved the same annualized total return as from equities, but with one third of the volatility.

Dominance of China

One issue that encourages some investors and disconcerts others is the dominance of China within the emerging markets spectrum, and today, addressing China's debt is a challenge.

Corporate debt plays a huge part in investment-grade-oriented portfolios, and the repayment problems faced by China's most indebted property company, China Evergrande Group, have raised concerns.

China's recent clampdown on private tutoring and the tech sector is driven by an understandable desire to manage extreme social inequality.

How this challenge is managed has important ramifications for investors.

So too does the outcome of the internal debate about whether radically to reduce inequality or to implement carefully considered policies of wealth redistribution.

Through an ESG lens, China presents an interesting contradiction.

Some of the news reports are profoundly disturbing, but overall ESG scorecards should be about improvement versus deterioration.

China has already had a lot of difficulties when it comes to certain areas like human rights and certainly on the governance side with the government becoming more authoritarian.

But these may be balanced by some of the things the Chinese have been able to do to improve social cohesion and to successfully to manage the Covid crisis.

That said, China is over 30% of the MSCI EM (equity) index.

And the top five countries in that index makeup 80% of the index, whereas the top five countries in emerging market debt indices make up only 20% of the index which means there are many other opportunities to consider.

A range of choice

There are three different asset classes under the heading of emerging market fixed income: dollar-denominated sovereigns or government debt both investment grade and high yield, the dollar-denominated corporate market, which has grown tremendously over the last five years which trades at an additional spread to sovereign debt, and local-currency issues whose total return stream reflects both variations in yield and in the currency of a particular bond.

Overall, some 60% of this debt is investment grade but it is arguable that there are better opportunities in high-yield issues provided, of course, portfolios are both broadly diversified and actively managed.

When Covid struck in March 2020, the US Federal Reserve and other central banks quickly moved in to support the investment grade market.

The high yield part of the emerging market took longer to recover, but countries have now been able to get the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreements and financing they need to allay investor fears about defaults, and then eventually get market access.

As a result, the high yield part of the market appears to have more room to run.

The key is to look for countries which are improving.

Ukraine, for instance, has shown its ability to really pass important reforms to stay on an IMF programme, and getting on the IMF programme is important for countries to stick to the reform programs.

Equivalently Indonesia, which currently has a very positive political context, is an attractive investment grade country from evaluation perspective, and is promoting foreign investment as it has not done previously.

Smaller countries such as Ecuador, which struggled with Covid, but has now elected a more market-friendly government, should also be on investors' radar screens.

Unexpectedly in recent elections, Lasso was elected who opened a new window of opportunity for Ecuador to pass some much needed but politically difficult reforms, and also to unlock IMF financing.

As the recovery gains steam, the Federal Reserve will likely start tapering its bond repurchasing program, but I do not believe ‘taper tantum' like the one in 2013 lies ahead.

The ‘fragile five' (Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Africa, and Turkey) were at risk because of their current account deficits.

Now those countries have gone into current account surpluses or are neutral, with the exception of Turkey.

In general, emerging market countries have allowed their currencies to gradually adjust and to weaken to allow their current account balances to improve.

Emerging markets debt is underrepresented in institutional and individual portfolios, but because of its size, diversity and risk-reward characteristics, most investors can benefit from an allocation particularly in a world where some $16.5trn of debt is negative yielding, and where portfolios of emerging market sovereigns, for example, are returning 5%-7% pa.

Kristin J Ceva is managing director of Payden & Rygel