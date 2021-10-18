Are high energy prices a sign of things to come?

UK's decarbonisation commitments part of the issue

clock • 4 min read
Phil Kent of GCP Infrastructure Investments
Image:

Phil Kent of GCP Infrastructure Investments

Several more energy suppliers announced their collapse recently, following seven others that have endured a similar fate.

These suppliers together represent more than 5% of the market, or 1.7m customers, and there are warnings that more will likely follow.

These corporate failures have resulted from high gas and electricity prices, which in turn are the result of lower gas storage levels going into winter. 

Technical failures on interconnectors and plant maintenance have compounded the market backdrop.  

The recent increases have been unprecedented: electricity prices for winter 2021/2022 have reached all-time highs. 

Deep Dive: Commodities roller coaster shows no sign of slowing down

As well as higher gas prices, carbon prices have also peaked, and low-cost wind and solar generation has been depressed due to the weather. 

Coal plants have been switched on again. 

All lead to higher costs in generating electricity and ultimately higher consumer bills. 

High prices increase fuel poverty, as energy costs become an increasing component of household income. 

Further, the profitability and competitiveness of large industrial and commercial energy users is also impacted - government support for continued operations has been required at UK-based fertiliser producers in response to increased costs. 

Sustained higher energy prices will also contribute to higher inflation. 

The occurrence of high energy prices, however, should not come as a surprise.  

Since the Climate Change Act in 2008, the UK has embarked on an ambitious and necessary decarbonisation agenda. 

This was extended in 2019, when the UK was the first major economy to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. 

More recently, in the lead up to COP26 in Glasgow later this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ten-point plan has been a precursor to multiple consultations, strategy and policy documents published by the government focused on various aspects of decarbonisation.   

Our decarbonisation commitments have been a component of the current high prices and are likely to create more enduring demands on our energy systems. 

Higher levels of intermittent renewable generation means when weather conditions are not right, higher-cost flexible generation needs to make up the difference.   

Further, under the UK Government's levy control framework, the costs of the subsidies provided to incentivise the cost of this renewable generation are borne by consumers. 

25% of consumer bills are made up from such costs. 

Ninety One's du Toit: Don't abandon emerging markets in net-zero push

Eon, Centrica and Octopus Energy are among parties that have led recent calls for environmental costs to be removed from energy bills and funded through general taxation. 

This may achieve a fairer distribution of the overall costs, reduce fuel poverty and competitiveness issues, but the cost does not go away.  

Finally, reforms to the carbon markets and more aggressive decarbonisation targets have (correctly) led to higher carbon prices, which are a component of electricity prices.

Looking forward the UK's 2020 energy white paper points to the potential for a doubling of electricity demand over the next 30 years driven by the electrification of heating and transport, demand from hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage. 

A focus on offshore and onshore wind and solar PV in this year's contract-for-difference auction means more intermittency. 

While increased future energy demand does not directly mean higher prices, the key question is what supply is built to meet it. 

The UK's capacity market, introduced in 2014, has not supported material capacities of new baseload electricity generation. 

A recent government call for evidence on reform to the capacity market to align to net zero is welcome and needs to result in a mechanism that provides clear capacity-based incentives to meet future electricity demand growth.   

But incentives are likely to be a cost ultimately borne by consumers.

More generally, changes to energy generation and use across heat and transport, and the need for carbon capture, points to new technologies and alternative infrastructure. 

These changes are not happening naturally and therefore require unlocking through public-sector support. 

This can come through either top-down regulation, such as limits on new gas boilers and the sale of petrol or diesel cars, or market-based mechanisms involving a carbon price or subsidy. 

All involve additional costs. 

We cannot get away from the fact that achieving net zero is internalising what has historically been an external cost of pollution through greenhouse gas emissions. 

For all the talk of opportunity, jobs and new industries that net zero will create (and there are definitely some), the pathway that has been adopted will have material costs. 

A higher cost of energy is likely to be one. 

