The road to COP26: Five climate change solutions

Climate change is the challenge of our times and tackling it will require greater alignment between a spectrum of stakeholders including governments, companies and consumers from around the world.

The upcoming COP26 meeting has clear objectives, including accelerating the move away from fossil fuels to other sources of energy.

Another key objective is the financing and commitment of over $100bn from developed markets to support climate finance in developing nations, as well as encouraging investment from the private sector.

The journey to achieving this will ultimately be down to the provision of solutions from the above mentioned stakeholders.

To combat such a broad issue, solutions will need to span across traditional sector classifications.

We have identified five broad categories to address climate change: Renewables and electrification, sustainable construction, sustainable food and water, sustainable transport, and recycling and re-use, which we will explore in further detail in the following sections.