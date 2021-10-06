The road to COP26: Five climate change solutions

Francesco Conte
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
COP26: Climate change solutions
Cop26 logo 580x358
Solar energy 580x358
Sustainable construction 580x358
Food 580x358
Electric car 580x358
Recycling 580x358
Cop26 logo 580x358
Solar energy 580x358
Sustainable construction 580x358
Food 580x358
Electric car 580x358
Recycling 580x358

In preparation for this month's COP26, Francesco Conte, manager, JPM Climate Change Solutions fund, identifies five broad categories to address climate change

Related Topics

More on Investment

Therese Kieve of Sarasin & Partners
Investment

Taking a tougher line on female board representation

Gender diversity benefits profitability

Therese Kieve
clock 06 October 2021 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: How we're using our voting powers to drive change on gender diversity and climate change
Investment

Industry Voice: How we're using our voting powers to drive change on gender diversity and climate change

Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Head of Stewardship & Sustainable Investing, Fidelity International
clock 06 October 2021 • 4 min read
Diversity Blog: How is asset management tackling equality?
Investment

Diversity Blog: Asset management firms failing to close gender pay gap - reports

Round-up of diversity coverage

Investment Week
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Octopus launches £40m fundraise for Apollo VCT

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Genesis trust shareholders vote in favour of Fidelity at EGM

01 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Schroders: Investors care more about the environment than ever

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

Lothar Mentel on the importance of IFAs and 'fear of the unknown'

01 October 2021 • 4 min read
05

Gresham House completes acquisition of Mobeus Equity Partners' VCT business

01 October 2021 • 1 min read
06

Woodford investors miss out as Oxford Nanopore IPO skyrockets

30 September 2021 • 2 min read
07 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 