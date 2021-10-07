Paving the road from COP26 to a decarbonised US power grid

Countries are being tasked with setting ambitious 2030 emissions reduction targets that support the goal of securing net zero emissions by mid-century.

With the 2020 election of President Joe Biden, the US is now determined to serve as a powerful force towards combatting climate change.

This is displayed through its February 2021 re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement and the primacy of its domestic climate agenda.

Yet for the US to be successful in achieving Biden's aspirational goal of decarbonising the world's second largest power grid by 2035, there must be strong alignment between policy, trade regulations, technology advancement and market conditions.

Despite the headwinds of the pandemic in 2020, the US installed record levels of solar and wind capacity and the pipelines of wind and solar projects in development remain at historically high levels.

This follows a decade of technology advancements and dramatic reductions in the cost of utility scale solar power and onshore wind power to levels that are now competitive, on an unsubsidised basis, with the most efficient natural gas power plants and cheaper than coal-fired power.

Looking further back, developers and owners of US solar and wind power assets have benefitted from federal tax credit incentives at varying levels over the past few decades.

In December 2020, the schedule for solar tax credits was extended by two years (at a 26% rate through 2022, 22% until 2023, and 10% thereafter) and an additional year was provided for onshore wind tax credits which creates a multi-year period of policy stability for growing US renewable energy.

Despite this historic growth, the US remains far less mature in renewables adoption than the UK with its share of power production at 21% in 2020, which is roughly half of the UK's (43% in 2020).

So, as US officials return from COP26 on an expected high from securing grand long-term commitments, they will face the enormous challenge of decarbonising a power grid that just last year still relied on fossil fuels for almost 60% of its generation.

Moreover, the US must contend with strategic competition from China where most of the solar equipment and materials are presently sourced and manufactured.

The US government must navigate complex policy issues including responding to allegations of forced labor in China's solar supply chain and addressing its circumvention of trade remedies.

Shell and BP: why we are hopeful for a sensible transition to renewables As the US seeks to combat perceived unfair trade practices and catalyse a domestic manufacturing base through varying levels of tariffs on imported Chinese solar equipment, uncertainty has been introduced amongst renewable energy developers in near-term equipment procurement for their growing pipeline of shovel-ready projects.

However, there is good cause for optimism on accelerating the US energy transition across most plausible scenarios in the next decade.

Alignment of corporate, government, and individual energy consumers' desires to save money and achieve sustainability objectives using proven technology will support solar and wind as the dominant choice for new power generation.

The long-term contracts for solar, wind and battery storage assets insulate US renewables companies' revenues from more volatile wholesale energy prices to deliver the stable dividends that yield-starved institutional and individual investors are enthusiastically seeking.

Notwithstanding the dramatic transition to a cleaner power grid in the coming decade, most experts agree the increased adoption of solar and wind, which are intermittent, will put enormous strain on the current power grid.

Meeting this challenge will require a coordinated effort of government policy incentives and market technology advancements underway today to cultivate the next generation of grid enhancements.

If one looks at the $1trn Infrastructure Bill and related green energy provisions presently being considered by the US Congress, there is hope that sufficient incentives for accelerating deployment of proven solar, wind and battery storage assets (including a 10-year extension of tax credits), along with billions of dollars allocated for advanced technologies research, will prevail.

Taken together, the Biden Administration 'whole of government' approach to combatting climate change and a 'whole of market' commitment from the private sector should catalyse a pathway to a decarbonized and more resilient grid in the 2030s.

Jerry Polacek is CFA - managing director, group lead of the Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust