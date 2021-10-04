reboot.: Diversity and inclusion at work - one year on

The worldwide anti-racism movement that started last year begged a question: would it last long enough to make a difference?

Today there is an acceptance that structural racism is real. There is an understanding that everyday decisions, which on the surface appear entirely well-founded, do lead to people of colour being disadvantaged. These individual everyday decisions, be it hiring, retention or promotion, all add up to result in inequality. People get that now.

Many corporates have worked hard on allyship education over the past year, from teaching people how to speak out against small injustices, to how to be an upstander or to recognise micro-aggressions. This has been a strong start of a step change in corporate culture.

Two events stood out to me as indicators of significant change in social perception of racism. The report of the UK Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) report in April put out a highly researched view that race is not the cause of disparities, which caused a media furore and widespread condemnation of the report.

Then there was the abuse of the black English footballers following the Euro championship final penalty shoot-out, which was shocking and saddening. Again, the social reaction demonstrated the breadth and depth of anti-racism sentiment in the UK, in a degree that we just have not seen before.

When I think back to last summer, I remember colleagues feeling strongly that they needed to do something to correct the balance of equality but were not quite sure where the problem was because actual overt racism was not prevalent.

I explained that there is a big difference between avoiding discriminatory behaviours and achieving equality. I also explained that our corporate concepts of fairness and equality in the workplace are based on perspectives of the white majority who have no experience of being treated differently because of the colour of their skin. So those concepts were academic. Now we talk of equity more than equality because we have realised we cannot skip over the lived experience of minorities.

It is also imperative for corporate leadership to create safe environments to have risk free dialogue about racial equality. In the past year I have partnered with many of my white colleagues in townhalls and fireside chats, to create a place for those honest and personal stories of how we perceive our own and others' differences, and to talk about our experience of racism or other exclusions from both sides of the fence.

These conversations did not come naturally; it did take courage and practice but the impact on our staff has been astonishing. It has connected into a deep need for better inclusivity to be modelled by corporate leaders and it has gone some way to keeping the faith of our staff. Everyone wants to be working for a company that is doing the right thing.

Complacency has always been the main reason why diversity and inclusion efforts fail. In this past year we learnt that we cannot rely on a belief that everyone's inherent sense of fair-play will prevail in the normal course of day-to-day working life to eventually create equality. We now recognise it will take much more intention and action than that.

We have seen CEOs across industries craft intentions, publicly declare them, be held accountable by their staff, and boards treat it as a top priority. There has been an intensity around progress measurement that has finally started to break the mental barriers around privacy and employment law restrictions. One of the most admirable of all efforts has been the recent discussion paper launched by the Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, which signals to the UK's leading industry that moving the dial on diversity and inclusion is becoming a regulatory imperative.

So yes, the anti-racism movement that started last year has lasted long enough to make a difference and it is still going strong.

Of course, there is still a long way to go but the momentum and intentionality is inspiring. Has my life changed? I am a woman of colour and a parent. There have been periods in my working life when it felt unfair and I wondered what the point was.

This past year caused me to reflect. I realised that it is not because I am "lucky" that I have a career. I realised that there were times when I was set back by biased actions of others but that it had always been my own beliefs that had the most impact in my successes and in my failures. My career has given me the opportunity to learn, to grow, to have an impact on workplace equality, to have a positive influence on the careers of others. I realised that being part of a minority gives me valuable perspectives to share and, together with others at work, we can and do make a difference to the corporate environment.

Ritu Shirgaokar is reboot. ambassador and is head of legal, international and regulatory at State Street