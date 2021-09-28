Accelerating progress towards an inclusive culture in the investment and savings industry

Fifth anniversary of Diversity Project

Steve Butler
clock 28 September 2021 • 4 min read
Steve Butler of Punter Southall Aspire
Image:

Steve Butler of Punter Southall Aspire

I am a white, middle-aged man, with nothing that would count as a disability. I am not an obvious champion for diversity and inclusion. However, my journey to becoming chief executive of an investment and savings business with 150 staff tells its own story.

I attended state schools. Neither my parents nor my grandparents had a university education. A combination of this, my own lack of maturity (and some very dismal A-level results) meant I never went to university either. Instead, after just one interview, I started my career at age 18 as an office junior with an insurance company called AXA Equity and Law in Southampton and worked my way up. 

The question I ask myself is this: would I have got where I am today if I had been either black, female or living with a disability or perhaps all three?

The Diversity Project launches its 'A fish out of water' campaign

The answer is obvious and despite the educational, demographic, and cultural shifts across society that we have witnessed in recent years, it is still far more difficult to rise to the top in the financial services sector if you do not come from a narrow band of the population. 

However, addressing the lack of diversity and inclusion is not down to those at the ‘wrong end' of the in-built inequities. They are not the ones responsible for a culture that has long made it hugely problematic for certain groups in society to achieve their full potential. They are not the ones with the levers to effect change.

In early 2016, a group of leaders in the investment and savings profession recognised that future success for their clients, members, employers and shareholders requires an inclusive culture and decided to take action to accelerate progress towards this. 

That initiative led to the Diversity Project which has since made huge strides in raising awareness of the issues and galvanising support for their aims. 

Initially the Diversity Project coordinated research involving 24 asset management firms and nearly 4,000 individuals. 

The results confirmed what they already knew: the dominance of men in the asset management/portfolio management function, the high degree of private education in the industry relative to society as a whole, the low number of black employees, and the low number of people who would describe themselves as disabled, relative to the working population as a whole.

Today the Diversity Project has more than 80 member firms including asset owners, investment managers, consulting firms and wealth managers.

The Diversity Project also includes 40 partners and supporters such as industry bodies, search firms, D&I consultancies, and social enterprises. Together they have built a significant annual programme of events supported by a range of reports, guides, and videos to help member firms on their journey.

Two years ago, my business became a member of the Diversity Project and I joined the advisory board. 

Diversity Blog: Brooks Macdonald launches 'Inclusive Futures' recruitment programme

Since that time, I have been in absolute awe of the work of the Diversity Project and the passion and commitment of everyone involved.

I think the Diversity Project is genuinely something quite remarkable. However, my early observation was that the Diversity Project has incredible support at executive and grass roots level but really needed to reach the army of line managers across the industry in order to maintain its current momentum. 

Of course, some of those line managers will change their management practice because they recognise the fairness and equity that diversity and inclusion bring. Others will be pressed into action by clients expecting them to step up to the mark or risk losing their business. Yet more will look at the problems they are having with recruiting young talent and connect the dots. However, regardless of their motivation this is where the real change needs to happen across the industry. 

Having published two management books promoting best practice around intergenerational teams and age diversity, I suggested that perhaps we publish a book about the work of the Diversity Project as another medium in an attempt to share our experiences with a wider audience. 

In the spring and summer of last year, I interviewed the founders, a number of the workstream leaders and ambassadors and now in time to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Diversity Project The Diversity Project: Accelerating progress towards and inclusive culture in the investment and savings industry has been published. 

One of the key messages of this book is that you can remove one common barrier simply by adopting more flexible working practices. 

The other, very simple starting point is to proactively celebrate diversity, and let your employees (and prospective ones) know that you are a business that values and welcomes all talented people.

Steve Butler is chief executive at Punter Southall Aspire 

Related Topics

More on Diversity

Harriet Parker of Liontrust
ESG

Deep Dive: Corporate diversity is vital

More women needed in senior roles

Harriet Parker
clock 28 September 2021 • 3 min read
The campaign asks people within the industry to share their own ‘fish out of water’ experiences
Diversity

The Diversity Project launches its 'A fish out of water' campaign

Aims to ensure open dialogue

Monica Gogna and Kelly Tran
clock 28 September 2021 • 4 min read
Paul Malone, UK chief executive officer & West EMEA regional leader at Morningstar
Diversity

Morningstar joins forces with LGBT Great to strengthen diversity and inclusion approach

New partnership

Investment Week
clock 16 September 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2021

27 September 2021 • 8 min read
02

Industry Voice: Technology - how it connects, protects and digitally empowers people

22 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

New net zero finance alliance launches to achieve net zero

22 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

Update: Link vows to defend itself as Leigh Day Woodford case heads to court

27 September 2021 • 2 min read
05

UK energy crisis: Big firms positioned for further gains

27 September 2021 • 3 min read
06

Home REIT raises £350m

23 September 2021 • 1 min read
29 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 