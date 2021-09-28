Accelerating progress towards an inclusive culture in the investment and savings industry

I attended state schools. Neither my parents nor my grandparents had a university education. A combination of this, my own lack of maturity (and some very dismal A-level results) meant I never went to university either. Instead, after just one interview, I started my career at age 18 as an office junior with an insurance company called AXA Equity and Law in Southampton and worked my way up.

The question I ask myself is this: would I have got where I am today if I had been either black, female or living with a disability or perhaps all three?

The answer is obvious and despite the educational, demographic, and cultural shifts across society that we have witnessed in recent years, it is still far more difficult to rise to the top in the financial services sector if you do not come from a narrow band of the population.

However, addressing the lack of diversity and inclusion is not down to those at the ‘wrong end' of the in-built inequities. They are not the ones responsible for a culture that has long made it hugely problematic for certain groups in society to achieve their full potential. They are not the ones with the levers to effect change.

In early 2016, a group of leaders in the investment and savings profession recognised that future success for their clients, members, employers and shareholders requires an inclusive culture and decided to take action to accelerate progress towards this.

That initiative led to the Diversity Project which has since made huge strides in raising awareness of the issues and galvanising support for their aims.

Initially the Diversity Project coordinated research involving 24 asset management firms and nearly 4,000 individuals.

The results confirmed what they already knew: the dominance of men in the asset management/portfolio management function, the high degree of private education in the industry relative to society as a whole, the low number of black employees, and the low number of people who would describe themselves as disabled, relative to the working population as a whole.

Today the Diversity Project has more than 80 member firms including asset owners, investment managers, consulting firms and wealth managers.

The Diversity Project also includes 40 partners and supporters such as industry bodies, search firms, D&I consultancies, and social enterprises. Together they have built a significant annual programme of events supported by a range of reports, guides, and videos to help member firms on their journey.

Two years ago, my business became a member of the Diversity Project and I joined the advisory board.

Since that time, I have been in absolute awe of the work of the Diversity Project and the passion and commitment of everyone involved.

I think the Diversity Project is genuinely something quite remarkable. However, my early observation was that the Diversity Project has incredible support at executive and grass roots level but really needed to reach the army of line managers across the industry in order to maintain its current momentum.

Of course, some of those line managers will change their management practice because they recognise the fairness and equity that diversity and inclusion bring. Others will be pressed into action by clients expecting them to step up to the mark or risk losing their business. Yet more will look at the problems they are having with recruiting young talent and connect the dots. However, regardless of their motivation this is where the real change needs to happen across the industry.

Having published two management books promoting best practice around intergenerational teams and age diversity, I suggested that perhaps we publish a book about the work of the Diversity Project as another medium in an attempt to share our experiences with a wider audience.

In the spring and summer of last year, I interviewed the founders, a number of the workstream leaders and ambassadors and now in time to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Diversity Project The Diversity Project: Accelerating progress towards and inclusive culture in the investment and savings industry has been published.

One of the key messages of this book is that you can remove one common barrier simply by adopting more flexible working practices.

The other, very simple starting point is to proactively celebrate diversity, and let your employees (and prospective ones) know that you are a business that values and welcomes all talented people.

Steve Butler is chief executive at Punter Southall Aspire