Who might get stranded by US currency risk?

Dollar seigniorage is more powerful than ever

Richard de Lisle
clock 21 September 2021 • 3 min read
Richard de Lisle of the VT De Lisle America fund
Image:

Richard de Lisle of the VT De Lisle America fund

The Democrats are wedded to Modern Monetary Theory (MMT).

They want to put America back to work and this doctrine is the way to go.

It is Keynesian with the addition of seigniorage and is compelling for our times.

Seigniorage is government profit made from issuing currency, especially the difference between the face value of notes and coins and their production costs - that is, the benefit that accrues to the money issuer which currency holders bestow by not receiving interest on their holdings.

Ever since President Nixon suspended gold convertibility 50 years ago, the dollar has depended on the kindness of strangers to support its value.

Consequently, there have been persistent fears of its collapse, but stories of its death have always turned out to be exaggerated.

Millennium Global launches currency strategy

Since 1971, the dollar index has not changed wildly and today it is even above the levels of the late 1970s and most of the 1990s.

Indeed, if we look at its nadir, in the spring of 2008, the low is solid, just 24% below today's value.

That is not to say its purchasing power has held up, just that it has gone down no faster than everything else despite the monstrous deficit financing that continues as much as ever.

What if seigniorage is underrated and everyone is looking the wrong way?

What if the Chinese are not going to get fed up and dump their trillions of bonds?

The picture has been painted a thousand times, yet however much the US abuses its privilege, everyone still wants to hold dollars.

On the other hand, during troubled times, people run to the dollar and it remains the ultimate risk-off asset.

Other currencies can crash and burn.

The dollar: not so much.

And because of seigniorage, all these deficit dollars are financed at lower interest rates than would be warranted by comparable economies pulling the same stunt.

The lower interest rate on the dollar creates temptation.

Human nature is anchored in short-term dissonance and so it is no surprise that time and again, when the dollar rises, we see the dollar borrowers go down in flames.

Bitcoin has a long way to go to be a viable unit of account

We do not know who has been at it until it happens but let's have a look at the fallen to see if we can join the dots.

1982 saw off Mexico who had borrowed against oil revenues; which collapsed.

The 1987 crash got Turkey, whose currency and stockmarket collapsed together.

Black Wednesday in 1992 punished UK individuals who had listened to siren voices to re-mortgage in dollars or Swiss francs as the pound crashed out of the ERM.

The Asian crisis of 1997 just kept rolling on through the emerging countries, felling another domino each time hope was rising from the ashes.

The common thread of the borrowers: hope for a brighter future, based on prospects which seemed to justify stepping on the accelerator.

What now? We know the store of value is as strong as ever: the dollar spiked up in March 2020 as the world economy hit the wall.

We also know bondholders are putting up with the most negative real interest rates since the 1970s with the CPI at 5.4% and the 10-year bond yielding 1.3%.

What is the Chinese threshold of pain that would make them sell?

Not here, evidently.

Despite the integrity of gold or crypto, dollar seigniorage is more powerful than ever and the Democrats know it.

If the infrastructure plan gets a boom going or fear causes risk-off, overseas dollar borrowers will hurt.

Who is borrowing more cheaply than local rates to profit from good returns available?

Who has not done it before? Africa?

We do not know but it is worth bearing in mind because when the unravelling starts, it always hurts more than expected.

Richard de Lisle is fund manager of the VT De Lisle America fund

Related Topics

More on Investment

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by WHEB at the Investment Week Sustainable & ESG Conference
Investment

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by WHEB at the Investment Week Sustainable & ESG Conference

Ted Franks, Fund Manager & Partner at WHEB Asset Management
clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read
Sanlam Wealth UK chief executive Jonathan Polin
Investment

Oaktree acquires Sanlam Wealth UK in £140m deal

New brand to be announced

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 September 2021 • 2 min read
Nikki Williamson of Quilter Investors
Investment

ESG reality check: The importance of human rights

Groups need to use their influence

Nikki Williamson
clock 20 September 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
02

Invesco in 'early talks' merger with State Street's asset management arm - reports

17 September 2021 • 1 min read
03

'Pioneer' and titan of financial advice Alan Steel dies

17 September 2021 • 3 min read
04

UK's first green gilt smashes records with £90bn of demand

21 September 2021 • 1 min read
05

Investors lose their appetite for UK exposure within AIC global sectors

15 September 2021 • 4 min read
06

Philip Morris delists Vectura following acquisition

20 September 2021 • 1 min read
23 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 