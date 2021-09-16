China: The land of buying opportunities

While the recent turbulence has led some investors to suggest that China is now 'uninvestable', we believe this sell-off presents a compelling investment opportunity for long-term allocators to invest in one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world.

It is important to remember we have been here before.

China is a market that often provides investors with an opportunity to buy in at significantly lower levels every few years.

Over the past 17 years, the MSCI China index has experienced five drawdowns in excess of >30% in US dollar terms - fears of a hard landing in 2004 (30% decline), the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 (74% decline), the Renminbi crash and A-share boom-bust in 2015 (35% decline), trade war and de-leveraging concerns in 2018 (32% decline), and the latest regulatory concerns (33% decline).

Alpha opportunities beyond China's two tech titans

Despite these drawdowns, the index has returned almost 500% since the beginning of 2004.

During each of these episodes, there has been widespread pessimism, but the market eventually moved on.

Why? Because the Chinese economy is resilient and more importantly, Chinese companies find a way to adapt, grow, and compound through these episodes.

Far from being a low quality market, China has more quality companies, defined as those with a average daily traded volume >$10bn, a 5 year ROE >12% and a 5 year EPS CAGR >8%, than even the US.

For investors with a genuine long-term focus and a strong mind to stick to their investment philosophy, these periods present excellent opportunities.

In each of the past four episodes of >30% declines, the subsequent one-,three-,five-year average returns have been 38%, 97% and 115% respectively.

The pessimism is extreme.

Global equity funds' exposure to China has fallen to their lowest level since 2016.

At the same time, valuations are at their most attractive levels for some time.

The MSCI China index is trading at a 60% discount to the S&P 500 on a price-to-book basis, which is one of the widest levels in the past five years.

From a bottom-up perspective, we are finding a number of compelling opportunities which are largely insulated from the challenging regulatory environment.

These opportunities are particularly plentiful in the mid-cap space - for example, in renewable energy and environmental protection, advanced manufacturing (especially those with import replacement capabilities), and mass consumption sectors.

As is often said, history doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

We believe this time is no different.

Min Chen is head of China and lead manager of the Somerset China Strategy