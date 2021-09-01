ADVERTISEMENT

Kotak Mahindra's Jain: Boom times ahead for both old and new India

Market sees huge daily gains

Nitin Jain
clock 01 September 2021 • 3 min read
Nitin Jain of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management
Image:

Nitin Jain of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

India is at a very interesting juncture. The old economy is set to make a comeback after a Covid-19 hiatus and the digital economy is primed for hyper growth

The latter is becoming more pertinent when we see serious regulatory challenges emanating from the biggest new economy play in the world, China.

On the day when the China ed-tech companies and other new economy stocks were reeling under the fear of profits being taken away, Zomato, a fast growing Indian food tech company had its listing day gains of more than 50%.

Close on the heels are many other digital businesses which are getting ready for listing.

Mobius Investment Trust sticks to its guns on India despite Covid-19 surge

Indians are already hooked to the internet and now we are seeing transaction-related internet businesses gaining mega scale. 

In fact, around 750 million have access to a mobile payment system tied with the Aadhar card, a biometric card which uniquely identifies an individual and is very easily accessible by any business, government services, and healthcare services securely, seamlessly and at almost no cost.

India digital economy has to overcome one big hurdle though - affordability.

With per capita incomes of about $2,000 and large infrastructural challenges, to offer a value proposition at a mass level is extremely challenging, and requires large capital.

2021 has been a breakout year with more than $20bn in funding so far this year and almost $10bn in July 2021 alone. Prior to this the average was just $8bn-$10bn per year.

Another thing holding back India is lack of credit.

The future is looking bright for India to become a credit-rich country enabled and backed by data. fintechs with buy mow pay later (BNPL) businesses will help fuel the data backed credit boom.

With one of the youngest economies with about 1.4 billion people, the highway to growth is long.

IW Long Reads: The sun rising - Is India ready to take the crown from China?

India already have more than 100 million users on Amazon, and travel, transport, ed tech, food tech, gaming, SaaS in enterprise and mass, are seeing millions getting added every month.

Traditional businesses tend to grow in an algebraic way, but digital businesses are growing at geometric scale and some potentially at logarithmic scale. 

Digital economy was one missing piece in India. While it can be very rewarding opportunity, at the same time, its disrupting and in some cases can sweep away established businesses.

They better keep a copy of Who moved my cheese handy as the cheese is going to be constantly moving.

We as investors are keenly analysing these changes and investing in upcoming opportunities and remain hawk-eyed on potential disruptions.

A vibrant digital ecosystem throws in immense possibilities of large capital coming to India.

Tens of billions have been invested by global investors in Chinese internet businesses and India is at a similar stage and with the recent chaos, potential realignments can accelerate the flows.

Y2K was a watershed moment for India IT services and 20 years later, Covid-19 will likely be a watershed moment for the Indian digital economy.

Nitin Jain is CEO and principal fund manager at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management (Singapore) Pte ltd.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Investment

Companies need to tap into the strengths of the neurodivergent brain
Investment

Life in the fast lane: What really goes on in my neurodivergent brain

Third instalment in our neurodiversity series

The Diversity Project
clock 01 September 2021 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: Sticking With Value
Investment

Industry Voice: Sticking With Value

Despite strong fundamentals, growth stock valuations are extreme

Tim Murray, Capital Markets Analyst @ T.Rowe Price
clock 01 September 2021 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Could impact-aligned debt investing help scale up sustainability?
Investment

Partner Insight: Could impact-aligned debt investing help scale up sustainability?

We asked BlueBay’s sustainable investing experts how they define impact-aligned debt investing and why this form of sustainable investing might prove so important

Bluebay
clock 01 September 2021 • 6 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

DWS rejects greenwashing allegations after SEC and BaFin launch probes

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Mattioli Woods acquires financial planning business for up to £1.8m

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Morningstar welcomes soft closure of JP Morgan Equity Income

26 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

FCA 'not capable' of effectively supervising Binance

26 August 2021 • 2 min read
06

Wealth managers are expanding range of investment strategies with a focus on ESG

31 August 2021 • 4 min read
01 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 