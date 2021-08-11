Has Covid-19 given women the chance to make their mark in private equity?

PWC's Women in Work 2021 research reports that women's job losses outpaced men's in 2020, with women forced to reduce their participation in the workforce due to the disproportionate burden of care.

The findings point to a worrying reversal in progress towards gender parity in the workplace, prompting businesses across all sectors to reprioritise a recovery from Covid, which puts equality front and centre.

Although discouraging, can these circumstances create a vital moment for change? And against this backdrop, what is the view from private equity, specifically?

We know that the sector has historically had a reputation for being a less caring and socially inclusive place to work than many. Is this finally an opportunity for change?

Female general partners feel increasingly empowered

At the beginning of this year Investec surveyed over 200 private equity professionals for its General Partner Trends survey.

Conducted annually, this survey is used as a way of benchmarking the state of the private equity funds market, surveying hundreds of partners on subjects including expected returns, career progression and diversity.

After a period of significant disruption created by the pandemic, this year's survey revealed some interesting, perhaps surprising trends - most notably a radical shift in sentiment and ambition among female general partners.

Today, more women in private equity than ever are considering starting their own firm, with 22% saying they would start their own private equity business if they left their current firm.

This marks significant year-on-year increase. In previous years, the figures for women wanting to launch their own funds was negligible by comparison: in 2020, none of the women we surveyed said they would like to start their own firm, and in 2018 the figure was just 2%.

While everyone who starts their own firm does so for their own reasons, the fact that this figure has now risen to one in five women is an encouraging trend for a number of reasons.

First, it identifies the industry as one where a female entrepreneur finally feels that they can be successful.

Second, it starts to redress the gender imbalance at the top of private equity firms.

What are the reasons behind this surge in confidence from female partners?

The conditions posed by the pandemic certainly have a role to play. For example, lockdown has accelerated the mainstream adoption of remote work, and in doing so enabled a more flexible mode of working.

For women - especially working parents - this has afforded them greater flexibility to progress their careers. Many have also had the opportunity to re-evaluate their working practices, career ambitions and personal goals.

The gender pay gap

Although the positive shift in confidence from women in private equity is reassuring, there is still work to be done.

Many female partners are still expressing concerns around gender pay equality; 69% of female respondents believe they would be paid more for their job if they were male, an increase from 56% the previous year.

Even more worryingly, the perception was far greater among female ethinic minority respondents; 86% thought that men would command a better salary if they were in the same position.

However, there does, nonetheless, seem to be a growing recognition across the industry of the importance of diversity and equal opportunities.

73% of women told us that their firm considers diversity and equal opportunities to be key in building a successful business with longevity.

The disconnect

Ultimately, whether or not pay data supports the concerns of women in the industry is almost irrelevant.

There is a crucial job to be done in making sure all partners - regardless of gender or ethnicity - feel they are working in an inclusive environment that has equal opportunities.

Whatever work that private equity firms are doing behind the scenes to improve gender and diversity inequalities in their practices, it is clear that more needs to be done to evidence this.

Indeed, those firms that do not make significant strides in becoming more inclusive and diverse will struggle to compete.

Not only will the next generation of employees entering the workforce be seeking out inclusive workplaces, capital will also move away from those firms that do not take a progressive view.

Firms that have not yet put policies in place to facilitate the necessary evolution must do so, or risk becoming obsolete.

And while change is not something that will happen overnight, especially in such an established industry, the willingness to move forward must be embedded from the top.

True change will come from building a more diverse leadership in the private equity industry as a whole.

Helen Lucas is co-head UK origination, growth and leveraged finance at Investec