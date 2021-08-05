Mirabaud's Lake: Do not neglect transition bonds during green revolution

By the end of 2021, the total size of the green bond market will be about $1trn.

While this growth underscores the importance of green bonds in funding low carbon environment projects, we fear climate conscious investors are neglecting a huge and equally important portion of the bonds space: transition bonds.

These bonds are issued by higher greenhouse gas emitters, which are actively seeking to reduce carbon footprints in line with the Paris Agreement.

While highly beneficial in funding environmental projects, green bonds are focused only on low carbon areas.

Yet, the biggest contributors to global emissions today are found in the energy sectors - specifically utilities, oil and gas, and transportation.

These industry sectors are not reflected in the green bond universe, but with net-zero commitments now enshrined in law for more than 100 countries, neglecting these industries would make global decarbonisation targets much more difficult to reach.

Additionally, transition bonds provide greater access to investment options across a broader range of industry sectors.

This helps drive performance and manage risk from a multi-sector credit portfolio.

This is reflected in the size of the global bond market, which is $119trn versus the $1trn market for green bonds.

Our core belief is that investing in and, critically, engaging with these bond issuers creates a much larger impact on addressing climate challenges.

Therefore, fixed income investors should take an all-inclusive approach to tackling climate change, focusing on climate mitigation through green bonds, while supporting traditional issuers that can drive meaningful action to reduce carbon emissions.

A flexible solution

Over the next decade of the energy transition, as we see a gradual shift away from fossil fuels to renewables, the oil and gas majors can contribute significantly to the reduction of carbon emissions.

This will be through initiatives such as supporting the growth of deep decarbonisation technologies - such as carbon capture and storage - and hydrogen, one pathway for decarbonising petroleum.

Funding this energy transition becomes even more critical against a zero-carbon backdrop, as overall power demand is expected to increase 60% globally by 2050.

This is driven mostly by expanding non-OECD economies, alongside a growing global population, which is expected to reach 10.9 billion by 2100.

We recognise, however, that oil and gas majors are all on different paths to lowering their carbon footprint and some are farther ahead than others.

For example, in May 2020, European super-major Total adopted a new climate ambition to reach net-zero by 2050, clearly taking a leading role in combatting climate change relative to other firms in its sector.

Similarly, Ørsted - formally the Danish Oil and Natural Gas Company - one of Denmark's largest energy companies - has truly transformed itself. In the last 10 years, Ørsted changed its business model from a focus on fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The firm went from 15% renewables in 2009, to 85% in 2019 and significantly reduced its future exposure to environmental regulations and risk of stranded assets.

Additionally, having the flexibility to access high yield means investors can maximise the longer-term return profile of a hybrid climate bond strategy, and tap into a broader range of issuers committed to net zero.

The arrival of former investment grade issuers into the high-yield universe as a result of the pandemic also provides access to what we believe are still good quality companies.

Engage for change

We recognise the higher a company's emissions, the greater its need to transition to lower carbon activities to meet stringent carbon reduction targets.

However, a transition of this size elevates risks tied to the firm's day-to-day business, operations and longer-term planning.

Therefore, it is important to consider the physical, financial, and transition risks associated with climate change, as although bond issuers have historically disclosed material ESG considerations, the data on climate-related risks is still evolving.

This means a more proactive level of engagement is required. We expect the boards of bond issuers to demonstrate appropriate levels of oversight of climate risk considerations, alongside articulating a timeframe for the transition to net zero in line with the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures recommendations.

We also prioritise forward looking emissions data - as we are focused on issuers that are on the path to reducing carbon emissions.

This then helps us determine the necessary level of engagement with the firm moving forward.

Andrew Lake is head of fixed income at Mirabaud Asset Management