Reboot.: Supporting real change requires a shift in the City's culture

The term 'BAME' is gradually being retired, having served a useful purpose in focusing on the lack of racial diversity in the workplace. But as the conversations are becoming more prominent and deeper, the nomenclature is evolving. When I started work in the City over 30 years ago, there was no such terminology such as 'BAME', and while there was considerable racism, it was definitely not spoken about, and at best avoided as a subject. Back then, as an equity analyst in an investment bank, I would go to company meetings where I was frequently the only person from an ethnic minority group. The City workforce at the time was hardly an example of diversity and inclusion, and it was somewhat disheartening to be exposed to the not-so-subtle prejudices that prevailed and were deemed acceptable.

I certainly felt that aspects of my career progression were hampered by this undertone of racist attitudes and there was little I could do to escape this. At the time there was peer group pressure to fit into the typical City behaviour, which included the infamous tradition of liquid lunches and even more frequently after work drinks that could drag on interminably. As a practising Muslim of Mauritian origin, I found these to be tedious and uncomfortable, but as a young professional it was difficult to opt out without effectively being shut out. That was the stark choice that one faced in those times and that contributed to the feeling that one needed to conform. Among other issues, there was also a lack of facilities for prayers and I had to make do with finding spaces wherever possible, be that vacant meeting rooms, stairwells or other nooks and crannies.

As a young person in the City, at that time, there were unfortunately very few role models that looked like me. I had to create my own solitary path, hoping to make the best of things as my career developed. There was also limited scope to discuss these little understood issues in a way that could initiate or instigate change. Even as I progressed through the ranks it was clear that raising points or complaining about the prejudices or lack of inclusion I faced was never going to achieve a positive outcome. It was not until I became a managing director that I felt confident and senior enough that my complaints would be heard and taken seriously, rather than ignored or dismissed.

The intervening years have certainly witnessed a welcome change in attitudes and approaches to dealing with racism in the workplace. HR departments are more open and welcoming, and better equipped to understand and deal with these issues. They also have a clearer desire to create a more harmonious workplace and avoid the conflicts that racial tensions can bring about.

There have been many positive steps to create a more inclusive work environment. Workplaces today, especially at larger firms, tend to be better at catering for a culturally and ethnically diverse workforce, with the availability of multi-faith prayer spaces, training for management, and greater awareness of race-related issues.

While such changes and initiatives are undoubtedly helping to drive progress, more needs to be done and we cannot become complacent. Such initiatives and policies also need to come hand in hand with a shift in culture.

Some cultural practices remain that undermine efforts at building inclusion, such as an over emphasis on drinking. The peer pressure to conform remains a prevalent practice and one that I think people struggle to avoid. It is unfortunate that such attitudes persist in many different ways that cause hurt, confusion and can make one feel uncomfortable.

We as an industry need to make ethnic minority groups feel welcome and comfortable. That means expanding out from the limited talent pools we are hiring from to include more diverse communities when it comes to hiring, providing a greater understanding of the role of finance in society, and making opportunities realistic and available will go a long way to encouraging inclusion. Too often we see a glass ceiling when trying to reach those career peaks, which is still a cause for concern.

While the A in BAME has become common in the City, much remains to be done to ensure more representative participation across all levels. Reboot. is committed to breaking down the A in BAME and highlighting how clearly different the experiences are for the likes of Indian, Chinese, Pakistani and Bangladeshi groups. We therefore cannot lump these diverse backgrounds and experiences under one banner if we want to understand and support real change.

The fact that we can actively discuss race in the workplace today is in itself progress compared to 30 years ago. Now we have to make progress to ensure that there is full inclusion and opportunities for underrepresented groups. We are still at an early stage in that journey.

The City would be a better place for the richness that cultural and ethnic diversity brings.

Nizam Hamid is an ETF and index consultant