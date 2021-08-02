Investing and Olympians: lessons to win your own race

The Olympics provides a fun lens to look at this commonality, as many athletes have followed a carefully crafted plan to the starting block.

This plan is often four years in the making, guided by a coach who makes small adjustments depending on injuries and the competitive landscape. You will be hard pressed to find any athlete on the podium that just wings it.

This is very similar to successful investors, who have a plan, often have a coach (via a financial adviser) and make adjustments depending on the investment environment around them.

If you need to look for inspiration, look no further than Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world-record holder. He has been very honest about the challenges getting to the starting line in Tokyo, but has stuck to his foundations of excellence: "I still continue with my training, I have the same coach, same management, same thinking and that's why I am here again."

There is something beautiful in that framework. It is simple and it works. It starts with a goal. It has a plan to attain that goal. It has support mechanisms. And it enforces discipline to stick to the plan.

This has important lessons for investors too. The real secret to a great investor is to know the framework of their success - especially the people around them and the process they follow, which happens to be two key pillars we use to assess fund managers. This is far more telling than just admiring performance.

Morningstar: Q2 sustainable fund flow decline not a 'slowdown in the trend'

Naturally, everyone's financial goals are slightly different, but let us connect Kipchoge's plan to that of a couple wanting to retire early:

Continue the training. You need clarity of goal/s to create a great plan, but investors also need to follow that plan once it is decided. This is the unglamorous part of wealth accumulation. For example, an ambitious retirement goal might require investors to salary sacrifice into their pension, but also top up their outside investment vehicles while paying down debts. Far less exciting than talking about crypto millionaires at a BBQ, but it works.

Same coach and management. External influences like a job loss or a market downturn might be speedbumps, requiring slight amendments to the plan. Having an experienced team to support you is a great asset.

Same thinking. Investing, like sport, is all too often mental. It is remaining disciplined even when investors are not seeing short-term results. It is being humble when things are going well. Behaviour matters. We spend a lot of time internally checking our own behaviour, making sure our eye is on the prize (empowering investor success).

Like an Olympic gold medallist, it is entirely possible fpr investors to win their race to their financial goals, even if they lose on occasion on the way there.

Or said another way, you do not need to break the world record on every run.

Tour de France 2021 - the new economic cycle

If investors can commit to the plan, minimise their errors and avoid large setbacks, they are likely to make incremental gains and rocket up their own leaderboard.

This holds mathematically too, as bigger falls (or injuries) require increasingly bigger recoveries: a 10% fall requires a 11.1% rise to get back to even, a 20% fall requires a 25% rise, a 50% fall requires a 100% rise, and so on.

Setbacks are a part of investing and sport, but they should not stop investors participating.

The central point here - which holds in investing and sport - is to craft a plan that seeks marginal gains rather than risky leaps: a concept popularised in cycling. This is done by making hundreds of small improvements along the way.

This inherently requires humility, as it requires the acknowledgment that you always have scope to improve, but it is the most reliable path to success.

So, what is your foundations of excellence? What is your plan to reach that elusive goal?

Keith Speck is portfolio specialist and Dan Kemp is global chief investment officer at Morningstar Investment Management Europe