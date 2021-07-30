What does a slowdown in population growth mean for investors?

This was an excerpt from the Long Slide Looms for World Population with Sweeping Ramifications which was published in The New York Times on 23 May 2021.

It takes a fertility rate of 2.1 to replace the existing population.

Here is a brief list of fertility rates in selected countries: US, 1.7; China, 1.7; UK, 1.6; Germany, 1.5, Japan, 1.4; Italy, 1.3; Spain 1.2; South Korea, 0.9. The countries in this narrow list constitute half the global economy and 80% of the world equity market.

The consequences are not immediate.

Even as fertility rates fall below 2.1, total populations can continue to grow for long periods - decades even - as fewer babies are born, but still outpace deaths on the other end as parents, grandparents and great-grandparents continue to live longer.

Nonetheless, eventually, fewer births inevitably lead to shrinking populations.

This was not always the case.

Indeed, it is a startlingly new paradigm.

In 1900, the global population stood at 1.6 billion. In 1950, it reached 2.6 billion. This represents an increase of about 60%. By the turn of the last century, it had crossed 6.2 billion - a staggering 50-year surge of nearly 140%.

'Invest in an ageing population' What does it mean for investors?

Between 1900 and 2020, global gross domestic product (GDP) growth has been about 3% per annum.

The UK's globalised capital markets have reflected this growth perhaps more consistently than any other over this time: the annualised rate of total return for UK equities with reinvested dividends in that period was about 6.5%, net of inflation; the real total return from government bonds was about 2.1%; cash returned just below 1%.

However, we know that population growth was slower in the first part of the century, but then rocketed upwards in the middle of the 20th century.

Did that have an impact on market returns? Unequivocally, yes - and the impact was stark.

Between 1900 and 1950, global growth amounted to about 2% per year, and real total returns from equities, bonds and cash were 4.4%, 1.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

In contrast, from 1951 to 2000 - a period of uncommon proliferation of our species - average economic growth doubled to nearly 4%, which helped push returns from all assets higher: equities produced 10.1% per year; bonds 2.0%; and cash 1.5%.

Critically, it is the second half of the 20th century which often forms the basis of our experience and where our expectations for the future tend to be anchored. That anchoring is biased heavily by a demographic growth profile which no longer fits. It is imperative we accept this bias and act accordingly.

Bottom line

For many decades, investment returns across asset classes have been such that it has been difficult to fail. Prices for most assets have increased over time, and as long as investor's portfolio had been broadly exposed to markets, returns have been positive in real terms.

Indeed, broad exposure has been not only sufficient, it has actually been a winning plan.

Nonetheless, the demographic tailwinds will reverse over time.

Accepting a low-return paradigm as a probable outcome over the next years and decades is a first step. Planning for it is a critical second. Broad market exposure alone will likely not be enough to meet some or all financial goals.

Agility will be crucial, and will include:

Thinking globally and being aware of cognitive biases: The US equity market over the last 10 years has delivered standout returns as it became the nexus between innovation, knowledge creation and capital flows. It was not always so. The decade before that saw market leading gains in emerging markets; the 1980s were dominated by Japan; the 1970s by commodity producers. No single region or investment styles that has produced above average returns in one decade has repeated such proclivity in the subsequent one. Investors will have to be wary of recency-bias, home-bias, anchoring-bias - and complacency. We must constantly test and retest our assumptions about where above-average equity returns are likely to come from going forward. Being passive until it hurts and active until it works: Since the great financial crisis of 2008, passive vehicles have been a cheap and excellent avenue to gain broad exposure to markets which were generally going up, helped on by unprecedented central bank liquidity. This will not always be the case. Superior expertise in fund selection and thematic discovery will be a critical differentiator of returns. Planning to be surprised on the upside, not the downside: Simply plugging in rosy assumptions on asset price growth from the 'golden age' of returns will likely result in disappointment for long-term financial goals. Where investors cannot control the low return world, investors can ensure high quality wealth planning with realistic scenario assessments are as paramount as a rigorous investment decision-making framework.

Fahad Kamal is CIO at Kleinwort Hambros.