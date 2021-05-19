Danger of being corrupted? ESG ratings increase risks of greenwashing

In the 1970s, when men stopped their cars in front of a kiosk to buy a pack of unfiltered cigarettes, they would leave the motor running for as long as it took to grab the cigarettes, and maybe have a quick coffee and chat.

Needless to say, cars were not equipped with catalytic converters and high fuel consumption was more a sign of a high social status than a reason to feel ashamed.

Times have changed a bit since then. A few oil crises, environmental catastrophes, and better-educated generations later, green is the colour of hope and green labels such as 'sustainability' and 'social responsibility' have become brands in themselves. And this is where the problem lies.

As consumers, we have become accustomed to seeing firms abide by relevant laws, industry standards or voluntary commitments on environmental and ethical criteria.

But because we still lack a generally accepted standard for exactly what good ESG does or does not look like, there is inevitably scope for the standards that do exist to be set, or used, corruptibly.

In the area of finance and investing, this is of particular concern. Companies that inappropriately dispose of hazardous waste or build defeat devices into their cars violate the law, and regular and routine controls put them at a high risk of being caught and punished accordingly.

But if investors invest in a 'green bond' or an 'ESG-compliant' fund or ETF, how can they be sure the companies your money is flowing into are actually complying with the high environmental, social and governance standards they have set for themselves?

Green bonds usually come with a second party opinion (SPO), an independent assessment of whether the project being financed by the bond is sufficiently environmentally sustainable. However, you cannot really control the use of the proceeds.

ESG ratings, by contrast, are not based on financials, but seek to take a view on the entire company. The fact there are no common standards is just one reason to remain sceptical of these ratings.

Another, more concerning reason is the way those ratings have sometimes been assigned in the past.

Traditionally, ratings have most commonly been assigned in the credit space, used to denote how likely a company (or government) is to default on its debt. The company pays a credit rating agency to determine an appropriate rating, and can then decide whether or not it wants to publish this.

This process is supposed to be independent and unbiased, and transparency is encouraged by institutional investors that have strict investment policies requiring one or two independent ratings before investing in the debt securities of a company.

Since the rating application process is costly, companies consider carefully whether or not they will commit themselves to this path.

ESG ratings have other origins. As a result of a growing sensitivity for sustainable corporate behaviour, ESG rating providers directly approached companies and tried selling their ratings as marketing instruments. On occasion ratings were assigned on an unsolicited basis, without the active participation of the company involved.

But now ESG ratings have made their way into the investment policies of the largest asset managers, as demand for ESG investment opportunities grew heavily over the past few years.

Meanwhile European policymakers have firmly established sustainability criteria in the financial legislative process: the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation means comprehensive ESG disclosure and reporting requirements for many market participants.

An interesting and welcome development is that European authorities realised, if not addressed sensitively, such regulation might increase the risk of 'greenwashing' or feigning environmental friendliness while not acting accordingly.

In this context, the European Commission (EC) asked 650 individuals and organisations last year for their views on the concentration of providers in the ESG ratings market and on the quality of the ESG ratings' analyses. 74% of respondents called for action.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), noting that "climate and environmental risks constitute a key source of potential financial instability", claimed the "clear mandate to prevent threats to financial stability and ensure investor protection."

Consequently, ESMA demands that the regulatory regime should be adapted to tackle not only an increased risk of greenwashing but also risks of "capital misallocation and product mis-selling".

Should the EC adopt this proposal, which seems likely, this will not just mean an end to unethical selling practices of ethical ratings, it will also help forward-thinking investors allocate resources and capital to truly eco-friendly projects and to companies that take their ecological and social responsibility seriously. Our children will thank us.

Alpay Soytürk is head of compliance at Spectrum Markets

Sustainable Investment Festival, 22-25 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media will host its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival this summer, featuring keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions to help investors navigate this rapidly-evolving area of the market. Click here for more information.