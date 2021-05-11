Cashing in on digital payments: How Covid-19 has transformed the way we spend

The explosion in e-commerce since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as forced physical separation, has accelerated what was already a rapidly evolving global digital payment ecosystem.

Momentum built up over the past year has further hastened the shift away from cash and cheques by consumers and businesses, creating opportunities for financial technology (fintech) companies to increase the digitisation of payments by enhancing their convenience and efficiency.

On the consumer side, digitisation is spreading from the younger and more technology-savvy generations to the broader population. Even Baby Boomers who have traditionally visited banks and sent cheque payments through the mail, for example, are now ordering their shopping online and depositing cheques with their mobile phones. The US Treasury is distributing stimulus payments electronically, loading them onto prepaid debit cards.

Meanwhile, buy now, pay later companies are growing rapidly, supporting purchases of Millennials and Generation Z consumers.

During the pandemic, many payments and fintech companies have experienced explosive growth in customer and business transactions. Some of the biggest winners have been Square, Shopify, Adyen, and PayPal. PayPal and Square also attracted new customers and saw increased engagement by offering customers the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.



The growth in digital payments since the pandemic has not been limited to the consumer arena, however, business-to-business (B2B) payments have also increased.

Not only are software and related services playing a critical role in businesses acquiring new customers, but technology is increasingly being used to help businesses more efficiently process payments and improve the efficiency of payment transactions for both customers and suppliers.

B2B payments is a segment with a number of fast-growing companies, both public and private, on which the payment networks are also focused.

The wide mandate for employees to work-from-home during the pandemic forced many businesses to establish an online payment system for the first time or add sophistication to an existing system.

Other companies such as Bill.com and privately-held AvidXchange and Mineraltree help businesses manage accounts payable by automating invoices, payments and collections, an evolution which has become even more important with most business accounting teams now operating from home with no easy way to mail or process paper cheques or route documents for approval.

Internationally, digital payment innovation is occurring out of necessity and/or opportunity. There has been a lot of innovation in developing countries due to many lacking the well-established, efficient payments infrastructure present in most Western countries.

That lack of payments infrastructure has caused India and many other less-developed markets in Africa and Asia to leapfrog card-based consumer payment systems in favour of other, often closed, mobile phone-based payment systems.

China has been a source of innovation in consumer payments due to limited initial regulation and a lack of existing infrastructure. The situation in China has changed recently though, with the government becoming increasingly active in regulating and controlling the activities of Alipay/ANT Financial as they have expanded beyond their basic roles as payment platforms.

Meanwhile, regulators in Brazil have not only tolerated new payment providers, they have encouraged their development. Regulators in South America's largest market have taken action to support competition for the large banks that have traditionally generated high margins at the expense of consumers or businesses.

This has been favourable for newer digital payment providers and has helped drive the success of payments companies such as StoneCo, which initially served small- and medium-sized enterprises, and is now targeting larger businesses.

Whether through innovation, supportive regulatory environments, the need to serve new markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic or a lack of traditional payment systems, fintechs all over the world are hastening the move to digital payments.

These companies are facilitating the growth of e-commerce, streamlining the B2B payment process, and creating investment opportunities in both new and established industries.

David Hochstim is senior research analyst for financials at ClearBridge Investments