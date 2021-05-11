Lost in the ESG rat race: Will different countries' diverging goals undermine net zero ambitions?

Global interest in ESG, particularly the environmental "strand", continues to accelerate. The US has seemingly set on a clean break from the policies of the previous administration, rejoining the Paris Agreement and setting out ambitious plans at the Biden climate summit in April.

In Europe, regulations around ESG disclosure in funds came into force in March, applying to funds that are used by non-European investors as well.

We are seeing an increasing convergence of direction globally and, at the same time, an increasing divergence of what that direction might mean in each region.

Now that can happen in any global enterprise, but in terms of ESG and climate, divergence risks undermining the goals of what clients, asset managers and regulators are trying to achieve.

To start to shine a light on the challenges, it is helpful to consider what clients who are adopting ESG actually want. This requires a high level of generalisation, but in essence they want to see the behaviour of corporations change.

The challenge is how your ESG aspiration as a client works its way through the "system," i.e., a company with managers on behalf of shareholders and an asset management industry managing assets for clients, since the system creates a range of agency effects that can obscure your goals.

'Agency' effects

What do I mean by "agency" effects? As a general economic term, these arise when the will of the end user is enacted through agents of any sort and the interests of the agents and hence their potential actions diverge from those of the end user. Where do I see agency effects in the ESG cycle?

• One mode of putting pressure on corporations is via shareholder resolutions. Management is likely to resist pressure to change strategy, and the fragmented nature of the voting process can make it easier for corporations to resist that pressure.

• If corporations are going to publish data, they will naturally prefer data that shows them in a good light. This may be via choosing different start dates, different reference points or focusing on partial disclosures. Thus, the collective desire to see more comprehensive, more standard data can end up being frustrated.

• Managers themselves are in competition with one another, and so will naturally look to score competitive points irrespective of whether in aggregate this benefits clients. So, if individual managers choose to compete on having better "secret" data, then actually this can serve to reduce forces on companies to publish better public data.

• Finally, if regulators see themselves as somehow in competition, that can create windows for global companies to both play the field in terms of which standards they adopt, and also use lobbying to stoke that competition in a direction that suits them.