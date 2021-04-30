Playing matchmaker for the City: Who best to partner the UK for Europe's next centre of asset management?

The UK's £7.7trn asset management industry is pondering its next move. Despite HM Treasury's proposals for strengthening London’s competitiveness as an international asset management hub through tax reforms and innovative fund structures, Brexit continues to bring significant uncertainty to the industry.

The UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement all but ignored financial services, resulting in passporting rights ending alongside the transition arrangement in January. UK firms must instead pin their hopes on reverse solicitation or on being granted equivalence as a third-country provider.

Indeed, concerns are growing that the necessary market access may not be granted - or that negotiations could drag on for years with UK firms frozen out of the lucrative market.

One thing is clear, whatever new arrangement is put in place is unlikely to replicate the benefits of full EU membership.

This will require asset managers to undertake a complex cost-benefit analysis as they consider how best to grow their business and continue to serve existing clients in a post-Brexit environment.

Part of the solution will likely be a friend in Europe - a partner city - that can ensure the continuity of business and allow them to retain access to the single market.

What criteria should the industry consider when exploring a European subsidiary?

Skilled and experienced talent

With respect to financial services, access to a young, highly-educated and skilled workforce is pivotal. For the asset management industry, innovation is key and high calibre talent is necessary to drive success.

In turn, the chosen EU hub must have a talent pool consisting of people with the required skills - in quantity and quality - for the sector to continue to flourish.

Indeed, UK asset managers should see an EU presence as an opportunity to increase market diversification and competitiveness, and to supplement the local, top-quality expertise on offer in Britiain.

Many commentators claim Britain's withdrawal from the EU has become an opportunity for several European capitals. Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin, Amsterdam and Luxembourg are leading locations in terms of providing a highly qualified workforce, while providing short flight times and the passporting advantages that UK firms need.

In Ireland, asset managers can source skilled and experienced staff both locally and from across the EU. A fast-track visa programme also exists to onboard staff hired globally, for instance from the US.

Furthermore, the government is also committed to creating industry-driven higher education programmes in order to proactively build a pipeline to address current and future talent needs.

For example, in response to the growing demand by industry for artificial intelligence skills in Ireland, a newly created innovative Master's programme was launched by the University of Limerick - in collaboration with the Irish Centre for High End Computing and leading industry players such as Accenture, Google and Citibank - to ensure the workforce is keeping pace with the fast-changing technologies.

With other industry-driven programmes being developed, such as a Master's programme in cyber security, Ireland is gearing up to create the requirements that leading asset managers will need in the coming years.

These educational and training programmes are complemented by high quality research centres specialising in areas of relevance to the asset management industry including big data, predictive analytics and regtech.