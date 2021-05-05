Europe's tech awakening: How flourishing e-commerce giants are pulling continent out of the wilderness

Traditional European business is facing a slow and prolonged corporate extinction. It can be hard to see incremental change taking place when close to it, especially in a crisis when the priority is getting back to normal.

However, if you can step back and look not just five years into the future but 10 or even 20 years, you are more likely to recognise trends and opportunities.

In Europe's case, the important trend is the shift away from old economy retailers and banks and towards e-ommerce and fintech firms, creating a huge opportunity for innovative businesses.

European companies have quietly built up some of the world's largest digital platforms for e-commerce, and the next stage will be anything but quiet.

They are just beginning to see the kind of success based on digital scale and network effects that Amazon, Google and Uber have enjoyed in other markets.

To benefit from this kind of scale requires ambition, putting growth above everything else and casting profitability to one side - something that has been missing in Europe for far too long.

But when we think optimistically about the potential for some of the continent's digital disruptors to take more and more of their markets, we begin to see how big some of these companies could become.

Just Eat Takeaway

Earlier this year, the Dutch company Takeaway.com acquired Just Eat and, helped by the combined company's acquisition of US rival Grubhub, Just Eat Takeaway is now the largest food delivery business in the world outside China.

One of the first successful online food delivery businesses, Just Eat was launched by five Danish entrepreneurs in 2001, linking customers to restaurants before branching out into its own deliveries.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has hit the restaurant delivery business, it also opened up other opportunities. Just Eat Takeaway pushed into new markets, including deliveries from supermarkets and convenience stores.

The global meal delivery industry is about scale, but there are a small number of major players already and competition is fierce.

The food delivery business is still at an early stage, so we will have to wait and see who wins. But Just Eat Takeaway's management has the right skills and expertise to do so.

Adevinta

Ten years ago, the idea of buying a classified advertising e-commerce platform might have seemed unlikely. Yet the experience and ambition of Adevinta's management team in local e-commerce has put a different spin on things.

Adevinta's digital marketplaces connect buyers and sellers of homes, cars and other consumer goods. Some 1.3 billion people visit Adevinta's sites each month, to exchange goods and services locally in 12 countries from Europe to Latin America.

These brands include the shopping app Shpock, Spanish car sales platform Coches, leading Italian online jobs platform InfoJobs, and large Brazilian and Chilean classified ads services OLX and Yapo.

It is also absorbing eBay's global classified ads business, and wants to have the largest collection of e-commerce marketplaces in the world.

Companies such as Adevinta, which benefit from digital scale and network effects, will generate additional returns as they become bigger.

Once a network business reaches the critical mass where it is larger than everyone else, customers are more likely to go there - they will go to whoever has the most buyers and sellers.