Earth Day 2021: A lens on the future

Increasing levels of economic activity over the past centuries have caused significant stress across the world's finite environmental resources and have resulted in unprecedented levels of climate-related disruption. Now, more than ever, there is a coordination of both pressure and intent among consumers, businesses and policymakers to spearhead action for positive change - as reflected today with Biden's Leaders' Summit on Climate, taking place on Earth Day.

Climate change is transforming the way investors think about both opportunities and risks at a global level, and there is a palpable sense of alarm as we see the real-world, real-time effects of climate change play out in front of our eyes.

Whilst we should be concerned about the devastating events we will experience if change doesn't happen now, this also presents a clear opportunity for investors to gain targeted exposure to companies that are offering innovative products, services and solutions that mitigate environmental pressures. While we do not have a crystal ball to guess what the future holds, we see four key areas where we expect to see opportunities for investors concerned about the future of Earth (and long-term returns): clean energy, efficient infrastructure, electric vehicles, and resource management and recycling.

Clean energy

As the global population continues to grow, so too will the demand for energy. A growing proportion of the world's energy supply will have to come from a mixture of renewable sources as a result of the drive to net zero.

Levels of renewables penetration are likely to continue to rise in order to diversify national grids that have historically been reliant upon fossil fuels. Greater adoption of renewables will also help to improve energy security and play a significant part in aiding the transition to a 2°C world, as set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Opportunities will exist for those providers offering competitive, scalable, and environmentally sustainable energy sources including solar, wind, hydro, tidal, geothermal and biomass.

Efficient infrastructure

From the humble LED lightbulb to the burgeoning Chinese smart power grid, at every point on the global infrastructure spectrum companies and policymakers are seeking new means to derive and employ the most efficient and sustainable methods to power the world. Efficient infrastructure covers a range of diverse areas, including industrial manufacturers, automation technologies, system operators, technology providers, and home and commercial property builders.

When consumers think of CO2 emissions, most are immediately drawn to the internal combustion engine, but few consider the impact of buildings and building appliances.

With urbanisation trends continuing across both developed and developing economies, the share of final energy demand and emissions from buildings and appliances like air conditioners will grow. In 2017, 36% of final energy demand came from buildings. Air conditioning accounted for just 6% of this demand, but as populations urbanise, living standards increase and temperatures get hotter, this is set to expand to 37% as more units are installed globally[1].

With heightened demand comes the possibility of higher emissions. Buildings contribute nearly 40% of all CO2 energy-related emissions worldwide, and air conditioning represents 12% of the building total1. With the installed base set to grow, companies offering environmentally friendly cooling solutions should be best placed to benefit from these secular trends.

Electric vehicles (EVs)

The global automotive industry has undergone considerable change in recent years with little sign of deceleration. Increasing knowledge of the impact of the internal combustion engine on the environment has led to an observable shift in consumer auto preferences and government attitudes to more sustainable electrified transportation. This means that EV penetration globally will continue to rise further in the coming decade, and the investment opportunities surrounding the EV industry are by no means limited to the auto sector.

For example, the addressable market for battery cells is expanding exponentially. In the entire history of the automotive industry, no supplier has had such a high content input per vehicle than battery suppliers do today. Battery industry consolidation has begun to shift value to the largest cell manufacturers.

Equally important, investments in other upstream and mid-stream companies such as basic materials (lithium and nickel), semiconductors and auto suppliers are likely to benefit from an increased global penetration of EVs.

Resource management & recycling

Global population growth, which could see an additional 2.2 billion people by 2050, will place additional stress on the planet's finite and rapidly depleting natural resources, particularly fresh water, food and forestry.

One particularly pressing issue is the rate at which the world continues to draw upon dwindling freshwater reserves. Unsustainable levels of freshwater extraction have seen countries like South Africa approach ‘day zero' scenarios, with residents in major cities like Cape Town days away from not being able to freely access water.

Threats of ‘day zero' water scarcity will continue to multiply without the introduction of new solutions that help reduce water usage and wastage. The good news is that countries across the income spectrum have committed to increasing the levels of treated wastewater, and new precision agriculture technologies are seeing higher adoption rates.

Earth Day 2021 focuses on how natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking can restore the world's ecosystems. With climate change and other environmental factors high up on the political agenda, our long-standing Earth Matters theme and its sub-themes consider a wide scope of environmental concerns, including clean energy, efficient infrastructure, electric vehicles, and the ways we manage resources at all stages of their life cycles. We believe that securities with the appropriate degree of exposure to these sub-themes should be well positioned to benefit from future structural demand in these areas.

Yuko Takano is portfolio manager of BNY Mellon Future Earth fund