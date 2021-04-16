The barbershop quartet: Four lessons on inflation from the hair salon

For observers of consumer spending, April 2021 will deliver something special. In England, this month may come to be regarded as the 'age of the great haircut', as the nation emerges from its lockdown chrysalis and heads to the hairdresser.

For statisticians around the world, the rush back to the hair salon, barbershop and hospitality venues will drive green shoots of economic recovery into the data, but the near-term behaviour of the consumer warrants closer analysis - particularly with regard to the knock-on impacts on inflation.

Whatever camp you are in - either expecting a roar back to the 1920s or a more protracted economic recovery - it is important to read between the lines on consumer spending trends as they evolve.

Inflation, deflation or reflation? Balance is essential as rate debate intensifies

Many near-term price boosting factors - including a surge in spending on haircuts as economies reopen - may prove transient.

Lesson one: Not all spending is equal

While people lucky enough to have experienced 'enforced saving' through the pandemic may well try to make up for lost time by booking five holidays before the end of the year, or eating out at multiple restaurants every week, it is impossible to make up for all those lost haircuts. Lesson one is that not all spending is equally inflationary.

Lesson two: Not all pricing is shipshape

Lesson two concerns pricing. While the collapse of demand amid lockdowns led to a decline in inflation globally in 2020, overall inflation readings have concealed unusual swings in prices for various goods and services.

Some items, such as household furnishings, benefited from stay-at-home orders, while reduced travel weighed on public transportation services fares.

Through 2021, a series of transient factors will see inflation bounce higher. This includes a surge in certain services prices as normal spending opportunities return, higher oil prices and an unwind of policies such as VAT rate cuts.

Mechanically, annual price comparisons will also rise due to statistical base effects. Moreover, commodity prices have spiked higher, though we believe this likely reflects a cyclical upturn rather than a structural shift.

In any case, commodity (and food) prices are often volatile, which is why central banks tend to focus on core inflation readings which omit these.

Finally, supply disruptions, a global container shortage and a certain delinquent ship in the Suez Canal have also led to a sharp increase in shipping costs, but it is unclear whether these costs will be sustained or passed through to higher consumer prices.

Lesson three: Monetary policy may shift

Lesson three is on policy. Some commentators worry that a post-pandemic burst of demand fuelled by a massive increase in global liquidity, sizeable fiscal stimulus, particularly in the US and excess savings, could tilt inflation into a new higher regime.

Inflation concerns overtake Covid-19 as top tail risk for fund managers

We expect a tamer increase in inflation from these factors for several reasons. First, there is limited recent history of a relationship between an increase in money supply and inflation.

Second, the impact of fiscal stimulus on GDP growth - so-called fiscal multipliers - varies and is both complex and uncertain. Certain fiscal measures will decline as the economy recovers, while a portion of stimulus cheques in the US will be saved or used to pay down debt.