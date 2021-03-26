Nerves of steel: Hyper-sensitive markets could falter unless they face headwinds head on

Last year’s rally in risk asset classes has carried over into 2021, with global stocks and credits at all-time highs. Alongside rising markets, some analysts have now begun to question whether we are in bubble territory. We think that's premature.

However, strong market performance does come at a cost to investors. Expected returns across asset classes are now even more supressed and, because of higher valuations, the market is set to become hyper-sensitive to the news cycle.

During the second half of 2020, investors fretted that while risk markets were enjoying a fast rally back from the March lows, this was at odds with the stop-start recovery in the real economy. Anxiety about the supposed stock market-macro disconnect has now boiled-over into worries about a bubble.

While market action might seem frothy, in reality, fixed income, stocks and emerging markets have behaved in a textbook fashion. Price action has been driven by news of lower-for-longer interest rates, fiscal policy support and better than expected growth.

However, that market action comes at a cost to investors. Expected returns right across the risk spectrum are now a lot lower than they were this time last year, and especially versus what we saw at the peak of market dislocation last March.

We estimate 10-year expected returns on global bonds of 0.5%, global credits of 1.4%, and global equities of 4.3% in US dollars. Today's asset class valuations look at best neutral and, in some parts, rather rich.

Think outside the bubble

A regime of lower-for-longer expected returns calls for a big dose of investor realism, but it is not the same as a bubble that's about to pop.

In fact, we think pro-risk positioning still makes sense in this restoration phase of the economic cycle and portfolio returns can be improved by strategically allocating more to Asia and alternatives.

The neutral-valuations environment changes short-term market dynamics too. The traditional asset pricing framework of "efficient markets" proposes that available information is all already factored into the price, concluding that only new news drives markets.

In practice, that is not quite right because of the importance of investor behaviour and collective expectations.

Instead, price action depends on how the incoming news relates to what is already priced-in by the market. That means that the same piece of information can be a market-mover or irrelevant for prices, depending on how valuations are set ahead of that announcement.

The challenge today is that what is discounted is already rather a lot. As the market has rallied, the consensus belief among investors has shifted from pessimism to optimism, and that has compressed risk premia in credits, equities and emerging markets. Today's fuller valuations mean that there is no longer a shock-absorbing buffer embedded in asset values.

In some places, there is no margin for error at all. That means that adverse news can really matter for market outcomes, and even small disappointments can create a pricing problem.

We call this idea "hyper-sensitivity".