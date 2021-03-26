Let the chips fall where they may: Why investing in semiconductors will give portfolios more byte

When most investors think about investing in technology leaders, it is the FAANGs, Tesla and other disruptors currently exciting the market. But there is a lesser-known group of businesses critical to next generation technology.

Like selling shovels in a gold rush, leading-edge semiconductor manufacturers provide the hardware big tech (and its big aspirations) cannot go without.

Our consumption of data has increased at a phenomenal rate over the past two decades, and now 5G technology and next generation Wi-Fi is about to propel a new era of connectivity.

5G will allow us to send and receive more data at a faster pace - we will be streaming more content than we ever have, gaming experiences will improve, and there will be more augmented and virtual reality experiences.

Networking opportunities: Who are the main beneficiaries of the 5G revolution?

At the industrial level, this technology will see profound changes to communities - smart cities, smart factories, degrees of autonomous driving.

For operators, there will be greater network flexibility with the ability to segment the network to offer guaranteed levels of service in much the same way an airline segments its cabins into economy, business and first class.

As we produce and consume more data, the key to processing, storing and analysing this data is semiconductor chips.

Semiconductors are silicon substrates that house many millions of microscopic electrical connections (transistors) that are able to perform a set of instructions determined by the system and software in which they are housed (say a smartphone).

The smaller the size of these connections, the greater the number of connections that can be housed on the substrate, and therefore the greater the number of tasks that can be performed by the chip. This drives a constant need to shrink the tiny circuit connections.

In fact, the most advanced semiconductors in the market today have over 50 billion transistors, crammed onto a piece of silicon measuring just 5cm x 5cm. These advances are at the heart of the ongoing computing revolution.

Following the deep 2002 industry downturn, large tech companies began to embrace outsourced manufacturing of leading-edge semiconductors. This allowed them to focus research dollars on designing semiconductors, while leaving the capital-intensive part of the process (the fabrication) to specialist foundries.

Digital enablers - where Europe holds its own against the US in technology

Since then, we have seen a growing dependence on these specialist foundries. Foundry's share of the semiconductor industry has grown from around 15% to 40% over the past 15 years.

Incredibly, with Intel largely bowing out of the competition in 2020, there are now just two companies that can manufacture leading-edge chips for technology companies globally: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics.

In our global portfolio, these companies have a combined weight of about 6%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

TSMC is the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer. Its share of the foundry industry today is about 55%. This is a result of cumulative knowledge built up over 25 years of being dedicated to the task.

It manufactures chips for all the leading companies such as Apple, Qualcomm and Nvidia, just to name a few.

To paint a picture of the company's dominance, 100% of Apple's chip production for the iPhone and the Mac are manufactured by TSMC.

Furthermore, the company offers the only independent leading-edge foundry given Samsung is a competitor to some of the largest foundry customers (such as Apple and Qualcomm).

TSMC's sales have grown around 14% p.a. for the last 15 years - three times faster than the overall industry - and as such the company has consistently grown its share of the foundry industry.