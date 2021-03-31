Stability on the menu: Foolproof stock picks to ride a post-pandemic surge in inflation

Tancredi Cordero, founder & CEO of Kuros Associates, picks out his best stocks for investors to absorb any post-pandemic inflationary rises.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak primed the fiscal pumps with another £65bn in handouts in this month's Budget. But that is nothing compared to the wall of money the US Government is about to unleash.
Economists are already predicting US President Joe Biden's $1.9trn stimulus plan will accelerate the economic recovery, driving inflation and interest rates higher.
That is already roiling bond markets; for example, the iShares 20+ Treasury Bond ETF has dipped as much as 13% this year.
So how can investors prepare for rising inflation? Check out the gallery above for the answers.