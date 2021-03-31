Stability on the menu: Foolproof stock picks to ride a post-pandemic surge in inflation

A decidedly US flavour

Our model asset allocation portfolio has a decidedly US flavour to it because the world's largest economy is forecast to outpace the UK and Europe for years to come.





It is also home to many of the disruptive companies in tech and e-commerce that have benefitted from the digitalisation trends that accelerated during the pandemic.





Investors should look deeply at fundamentals and select stocks with sustainable EPS or earnings-per-share growth and cashflows that should benefit from the reopening of the economy.