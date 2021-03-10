Reflections from Mount Olympus: Industry's reluctance to tackle own diversity failures risks being a Sisyphean task

Artemis, Hermes, Jupiter, Neptune, Janus... As an industry we seem to love the symbolism that comes from the ancient gods and see ourselves as protectors. After all, we protect people's hopes and dreams through their investments.

But the latest chapter in the Woodford soap opera got me thinking. Are we as blind as the ancient gods about how people outside the industry see us, and what we let our gods get away with?

Maybe they hear the stories of Messrs Woodford and Newman and think 'greed', or see the behaviours of Douglas Hodge and think 'crooks'. Do they hear of Odey's alleged offenses and think 'dishonour'?

The industry's relationship with the public is tenuous; infected by front-page scandals that we believe are the exception to the day-to-day behaviours we see in the industry, even though the public still think we are all irresponsible bankers.

Like Narcissus, we are so preoccupied with seeing our good side that we are at risk of drowning in our own reflection.

As Monday was International Women's Day, why aren't my musings a rallying cry pushing maximum action on gender diversity? Because it is all linked.

Public trust is built by authentically taking action and demonstrating that we ourselves espouse the values we expect others to uphold. It means asking good questions and leading by example.

The final report from the Hampton Alexander Review published at the end of February opened with a forward from Devan Kaloo, head of equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, saying that diversity has become key to the investment analysis conversation.

We have seen institutional shareholders, such as LGIM, pledge disinvestment if boards do not become more diverse. These efforts towards accountability are welcome and necessary, but we should not kid ourselves that we are immune to criticism.

Significant blind spots remain when it comes to action on ethnicity and gender - investors are still signalling that they expect actions from companies without reflecting on their own houses. And so, unconscious and conscious bias persists due to a lack of diversity of thought and representation.

This, coupled with high-profile scandals that appear to go unpunished means we will continue to be an unattractive proposition for diverse talent or diverse clients. It is not surprising talent will migrate to where they can see more equity.

And we only need to look at the 40% gender pension gap to know we are not giving everyone the opportunity to secure their hopes, dreams and financial future.

We should consider how we are able to fully claim to meet our sustainable responsibilities and obligations and all that we promise through our ESG and stewardship codes.

I am proud of the work the investment management Industry does and this is why I will continue to fight for us to do better.

And like Melissa, who gifted the great gods of Olympus liquid gold, we at City Hive with our small wings will continue to make an incessant noise until real action is being taken.

Bev Shah is founder and CEO of City Hive