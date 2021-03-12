The tailwinds bringing UK value back in fashion: How vaccines and Brexit create the trade of the decade

In mid-January 2016, when emerging markets (EM) value stocks were unusually cheap, we identified this segment of the market as "the trade of the decade".

In the first two years after the low of 21 January 2016, EM earned 80%. The RAFI EM fund - with a deep value tilt - fared even better with a gain of 85%.

In late 2020, as Brexit negotiations broke down (again and again) and a more virulent form of Covid-19 emerged in the UK, UK stocks (notably UK value) reached extraordinarily cheap levels.

We are comfortable calling these market segments a new trade of the decade.

The massive economic shock of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented stimulus packages, dwarfing the then-unprecedented stimulus during the global financial crisis. Like in 2009, stimulus has again powered global equity markets higher.

The UK corporate sector still suffered a staggering earnings decline in 2020 of 88% on a per share basis, which fed strong negative returns in UK equities (finishing the year down 7%), while UK value stocks lagged UK growth stocks by a daunting 14% last year.

Today, the UK equity market is trading cheaper than our last-named trade of the decade, EM equities.

At year-end 2020, among the world's major equity markets, UK stocks were trading in the cheapest quartile of their historical norms based on both price-to-book and price-to-cash flow ratios.

Most other major markets were at above-average levels, and the US equity market was well into its most expensive decile ever.

Value stocks around the world are trading at exceptional discounts relative to growth stocks. With the exception of Australia, value-to-growth discounts are wider than 95% of the respective countries' or regions' history.

In the UK, value stocks are trading in the deepest 1% of their historical discount, both to the market and to growth. The discounts are wide no matter how we measure valuation.

Why are value stocks at such deep discounts? They have slower growth and thinner profit margins and thus are more vulnerable to economic shocks.

Fears of sweeping bankruptcies in the Covid-19 crisis drove value stocks to new lows - in many countries, lower even than at the peak of the tech bubble in 2000. But the sweeping bankruptcies are not materialising, and with mass vaccination, are unlikely to happen.

Extreme underpricing of value stocks relative to their fundamentals, combined with the much greater retail participation in momentum and growth-stock trading witnessed over the last 12 months, has sharpened the contrast between value and growth stocks.

Going forward, undervalued value stocks, particularly in the UK, can be viewed as an exceptional bargain, even after the substantial rally of recent weeks.

Today, most fixed-income securities in the global capital markets are priced to deliver negative real returns. Likewise, many growth stocks at bubble pricing are likely to deliver negative real returns.

In contrast, UK stocks are priced to potentially deliver high single-digit returns in the coming decade. Based on our analysis, UK value is likely to deliver double-digit returns on average across the 2020s.

The OECD is projecting UK economic growth rates in 2021 and 2022 of 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively, only slightly behind the average projected growth rates of the EM economies (5.7% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022).

Are UK equities risky? Of course, but no more than other developed-economy stock markets. And by contrast to EM markets, the UK has a very sophisticated economy.

The outstanding progress the UK has made in vaccinating its population means the UK can see the end of the Covid-19 threat. And with the long-awaited Brexit deal in place, much of the uncertainty around the UK's withdrawal from the EU single market and customs union is now resolved.

These positive steps are turning former headwinds into strong tailwinds for the UK economy and the UK stockmarket, and most particularly UK value.

As with most crises, the pandemic crisis and the hyperventilation about Brexit will pass. In five years, both will have changed the UK's relationship with the world, but not drastically.

UK stocks, notably UK value stocks, stand out as offering one of the most attractive risk-return trade-offs, priced to earn a return even a notch higher than EM equities with considerably less risk.

Rob Arnott is chairman, Vitali Kalesnik is head of research - Europe, and Lillian Wu is vice president of research - Europe at Research Affiliates