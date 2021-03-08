Changing the gender ecosystem: How women can weather the male-dominated investment space

Globally, we are still experiencing unacceptable gender disparities in the investment space, with female angel investor participation sitting at a dismal 14% in the UK and 20% in the US.

According to a Women in VC report, 5.6% of fund managers within the venture capital (VC) ecosystem are women, of which only one in three is represented by women of colour.

Meanwhile, venture capital investment in the US (according to Pitchbook) reached $3.3bn in female-founded companies in 2019, representing a mere 2.8% of start-up capital invested across the country, before declining to 2.5% in 2020.

These figures clearly demonstrate a systemic problem on both ends of the spectrum and, in order for us to change this equation, we need to proactively address gender disparity among the capital partner ecosystem.

The good news is that women are slowly becoming the new face of wealth. In 2015, according to a McKinsey report, 29% of companies had three female representatives in C-suite positions.

This number jumped to 44% in 2020. While women currently hold one third of US household assets - roughly $10trn - this is expected to grow to $30trn by 2030.

While it is clear that women are poised to play a much more active role in the financial ecosystem, there is still a considerable gap when it comes to VC investing.

Low participation has typically been attributed to limited education, investment experience and confidence.

In order to solve, this we need to focus on elevating women at the sponsor level of the VC ecosystem by building a supportive environment starting at the angel investing phase, which allows them to flex their investing muscle, develop a track record and go on to build funds on the backs of their success.

From sustainable initiatives to supporting gender and racially diverse teams, adding a diverse investor base can be pivotal to unravelling the wealth gap and transforming lives.

Working the network

For women to develop this experience and gain more confidence they need to have a seat at the proverbial table. And yet penetrating the 'male, pale and stale old boys club' that is the VC network is no mean feat, given its tendency for nepotism.

The VC ecosystem is founded on a tightly bound network that leverages collective intelligence and syndicates investment opportunities among each other to build reciprocity and pools value-add services in order to maximise fund performance.

While the concept of syndication holds great opportunity for VCs in already-established networks, it is a barrier of entry for new investors.

This is supported by the 90%+ male fund managers who are likely to invite male counterparts within their trusted networks into investment deals, contributing to a vicious cycle unlikely to be infiltrated by women.

Without access to these networks, women are unable to gain investment experience, build a track record and raise the same funds as men.

It is precisely this seemingly fixable barrier that led us to develop the Unreasonable Collective.

A network to foster inclusivity in the co-investment space

Operating under the Unreasonable Group, which partners with Barclays, Accenture, Pearson and Fossil to build support ecosystems for companies focused on solving societal and environmental challenges, the Collective is an invitation-only network for diverse accredited investors wanting to co-invest in high-growth ventures operating at the intersection between impact and technology.

The Collective's membership recruitment mandate is to ensure that at least 50% of its members are women, people of colour and from the LGBTQ+ community.

The Collective's innovative growth financing structure builds on the emergence of two crucially important trends in venture investing: redesigning an investor base to build inclusivity in the capital ecosystem and encouraging collaboration between funders to amplify impact and accelerate venture growth.

Since launching in October 2020, 75% of the Collective's 80 members are from diverse backgrounds.