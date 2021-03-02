Net gains from a net zero economy: Growing investment and innovation all positive signs for the planet

Barely a month after his Inauguration, President Joe Biden's America is back in the Paris Agreement. His plea for the world to listen to the "cry for survival' from the planet has been heard around the world, and the business world has listened.

In 2021 the phrase on everyone's lips is "net zero". How do corporates, countries and the world's biggest emitters achieve net zero, the balance whereby CO 2 emissions produced by human activity does not exceed the amount removed from the atmosphere.

The world's billionaires are shifting from space exploration to moonshot ideas for carbon capture. Elon Musk has promised $100m to carbon capture technologies and Bill Gates has submitted his manifesto for reducing emissions with his book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.

Analyst survey: Almost a quarter of all companies to be carbon neutral by 2030

But these two men are driven by more than the moral imperative, the "net zero economy" is now the biggest business opportunity of the 21st century. For the first time, economic drivers have come together, both push and pull forces, carrot and stick, to give lucrative incentives for innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment.

Financial risks

The World Economic Forum now lists the top five risks as being environmental risks. The fires that stretch from Australia to California to the Arctic, the extreme weather events that smother Texas in snow and desiccate Kenya, they all have an economic cost alongside the human suffering.

The bill for the Australian bushfires in 2019-2020 alone was $70bn. This level of cost is a real risk for large investment funds.

Carbon price

The carbon credit price for emitting one tonne of CO 2 is currently about $40. Companies pay for these credits to offset their emissions, and also sell any unused credits.

The incentive to reduce the tonnage of emissions is clear, it reduces costs and generates revenue. But in January, the Bank of England warned that within a decade the carbon price will shoot past $100.

Resistance is futile: Investors must embrace ESG regulations and the opportunities they provide

This is a powerful motivation for corporates to reduce emissions now, and where a corporate has a will, start-ups have the way.

The carbon price now means that entrepreneurs can put a price on their products not derived just from the revenue they can generate, but from the emissions they can save their clients.

Corporates need outside innovation to achieve goals

There is certainly a will: more than 900 corporates in industries including manufacturing, banking, construction, retail and transport have committed to Science Based Targets, including several hundred who have adopted net zero pledges.

The history of business tells us that it is not going to be possible for these corporates by themselves to make the change and transition necessary to deliver their pledges.

We are already seeing that based on the interest to support Carbon13's mission from several corporates namely BP Ventures and ARM.

Start-ups are therefore slipping into this new green field, moving quickly to save corporates from their carbon credits, capture new consumer demand, and produce the game-changing innovations that we need to save our climate.

Investor confidence

The political will for net zero is firmly committed, the business demand is clear. Investors are taking note and voting with their dollars. Venture capital investment into climate tech has surged, it's now at 5x the venture capital industry average.

New "green" funds have been launched in the UK, US and Europe. The likes of Zero Carbon Capital, Ecosia EU's World Fund, Ubermorgen Ventures, USV Climate Fund, and the UK Government's Clean Growth Fund, are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into high growth ventures and scouring the globe for dealflow.

Venture builders such as Carbon13 are building ecosystems for founders who are at the very earliest stages of entrepreneurship, ecosystems specifically for net zero start-ups.

Booming sectors

The global market size for green technology and sustainability ventures is projected to reach $48.36bn in 2027. Where once you could not move for blockchain start-ups and taxi hailing apps, now everyone is working on algae, beef substitutes and process optimisation for energy reduction usage.

It is no surprise then that with the convergence of investment, economic drivers and science-led innovation, net zero is described in the same terms as an industrial revolution.

Michael Langguth is chief strategy officer at Carbon13

