As equity investors monitor their portfolios, it can be easy to forget that each blinking ticker symbol forms part of a complex whole.

In a modern economy, the relationships between firms and their customers often hinge on crucial little details.

Consider an airline whose fleet needs to be maintained with after-market components sourced from third-party manufacturers. These replacement switches and gaskets are cheap compared with the airline's other expenses, such as labour and fuel costs - but without them, the planes cannot fly.

Companies that specialise in producing small parts of a larger system are an interesting proposition for equity investors. We think of these firms as offering pixie dust or demon dust (or a mixture of the two).

Promising developments: There is still a home for good property investments post-pandemic

Pixie dust elevates the quality of a product or service; demon dust helps prevent a failure. Both tend to be highly prized by customers because they make a big difference for a relatively minor outlay.

These suppliers wield considerable pricing power, which provides investors with a useful indication of a competitive advantage. In an equity portfolio, such stocks can help drive resilient returns over the long term.

To identify them, investors need to find market niches in which there is a consumer surplus - a gap between the price a company charges and the value it creates.

Pixie-dust and demon-dust businesses are part of the select group of firms that derive their pricing power from the position they occupy within the supply chain. While there are some examples in the business-to-consumer world, they are more common in business-to-business sectors.

Take the aerospace parts example - these are considered demon-dust products, because they keep things running smoothly, maintaining aeroplanes in good working condition and preventing accidents.

Is it too much to hope for a climate revolution in finance this year? It needn't be

In the pixie-dust category, manufacturers of flavours and fragrances such as Kerry Group and McCormick sell inexpensive spice packs and artificial flavourings to consumer-goods groups and fast-food retailers, which use them to enhance the taste of their dishes.

McCormick, which owns the Schwarz brand in the UK, says its seasonings can represent "10% of the cost of a meal, and 90% of the flavour".

This is marketing speak rather than a verifiable claim. But it highlights a salient point: pricing power is often bound up with intangible, qualitative factors that cannot be easily plugged into a spreadsheet or Bloomberg terminal and arbitraged away by quantitative investment approaches.