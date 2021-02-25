The power of you: Own your unique experiences and use them as a force for good in the industry

I began writing my musings almost a year ago. A memoir of my life charting a journey of experiences; curious to analyse and dissect the intricacies of how the decisions I made – often reactively, blindly and through necessity and not choice or conscious thought – brought me here.

"I grew up on a farm in the Caribbean, on the tiny island of Dominica". Familiar words that are part of my narrative.

I also grew up with little guidance, but now appreciate that I had as much guidance as I could possibly expect for someone in my position - in an environment marred by alcoholism, domestic abuse, incarceration and household violence.

My parents had little to no formal education and I grew up with the traditional expectation of pursuing a respectable profession: a doctor, lawyer or an accountant.

Excluded no more: Combatting the taboo of disability in asset management

When, at 17, I came to this country, uncloaked from the shelter of naivety, I took on a new challenge - survival.

Navigating becoming a parent myself (to my younger sibling, also sent in search of a better life), poverty, a lack of financial education, and later, hidden homelessness, meant the resilience I built was not through luxury.

It was not a life skills lesson learnt at summer camp or by travelling the world. Instead, it was a critical path to my very survival.

By sheer coincidence, I would later discover the outcome of those risks I took through lack of choice. How I would eventually learn not what to do but, importantly, what not to do.

How to weave through an evolving definition of self - not in the fixed way that I had grown accustomed to. Something that was invisible to me only a mere five years earlier.

I learnt about not discounting myself and seizing opportunities by being open to a variety of possibilities.

Diversity Blog: Investment20/20 meets with work and pensions minister to discuss success of Kickstart programme

I learnt about the value of building relationships and the importance of mentors, sponsors, allies, sounding boards and critical friends. The power of emotional intelligence and simply observing and being present.

Finally, I learnt about letting go of fear and embracing the growth that comes with navigating the unknown.

My story of survival is not particularly magnificent, nor is it uncommon. It skates beautifully across race, class and socioeconomic factors; and through the intersectionality of being a Caribbean woman from white, black and Indian descent and the intricacies that feature across cultures.

As I share this story, in an attempt to educate, reassure and inspire, I am hit by the shared commonality in difference.

Change, and the celebration of difference, is slow burning. Combined with more complex intersectional demographics woven together by our individuality, we grapple with what we think we should be, we neglect to appreciate the power of who we are.

And as I continue to advocate difference, I would urge anyone who feels like a rarity, or can relate to being an outright first, to embrace their unique perspective and the valuable contribution that that brings to our industry.

You do fit. As you.

Rachel Green is vice president, director of institutional sales at Nuveen and is on the steer committee for The Diversity Project's ethnicity workstream