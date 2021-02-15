If Woodford was really sorry, he would stay away and let investment industry rebuild

Neil Woodford's astonishing interview with The Telegraph over the weekend and the news he is to launch a comeback fund for professional investors sent shockwaves throughout the investment industry.

It is easy to see why thousands of investors with around £200m still trapped in his former fund are furious about the interview and his plans to start over with a new vehicle. You can read the interview in full here and more about the plans here.

But there are longer-term implications too for an investment industry desperately trying to rebuild trust and deal with the wider fallout from the high profile failure of the UK's most well-known fund manager.

Sure, there are tears in the interview but mainly it seems for Woodford himself and a reputation that has been destroyed. There is an apology but limited to the two years' underperformance on his funds.

There is plenty of blame, but very little real remorse or an appreciation of the devastating impact his actions have had on the loyal investors who built him up in the first place.

Many of his comments show he hasn't changed at all and are deeply hurtful to the investors he let down so badly. In what has to be the most damaging comment in the interview and one I hope he regrets, Woodford talks about having to sell his main £30m home and adds: "I don't want to go into the details, but retail investors were not the only people who suffered financially as a result of what happened."

Remarkably, he seems to believe the events surrounding the collapse of his firm can be put into a box and almost forgotten about if he can get the next stage of his career right.

"Maybe I'm about to put my head in the jaws of a lion," he tells The Telegraph. "But I don't want to, for the rest of my life, hide away and beat myself up about things that happened the best part of two years ago."

This comment would be naïve if it had been made in five years' time but to make it while investors are still trapped in the fund and during an ongoing FCA investigation is again astonishing.

Investors are still living daily with the repercussions of what happened, while the funds industry has had to work hard to start rebuilding investors' trust in active management and the whole investment industry from the nadir reached by the Panorama programme.

At this time, many would probably have rather put their money under the bed than have anything to do with the fund management industry or investing. Quite the legacy.

At a time when the industry is trying to build back better, Woodford's interview and comeback could not have come at a worse time.

Imagine their dismay as Woodford appears free to make a fresh start and start another business on the ashes of the old funds.

Hence the widespread calls today from City commentators saying he should not be allowed to run money again while investigations are ongoing and urging the authorities to act quicker.

If Woodford really wants to come out of this with any kind of reputation left, surely the right thing would be to accept his responsibilities, work with the authorities and make a proper apology which is not a springboard to launch a new venture.

He built his career as a mainstay for retail investors and he owes it to them to find some humility and let their trust in the industry be restored without him.