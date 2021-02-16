Fixing the bond market structure: A priority for the Biden administration?

The events of March 2020 demonstrated some significant fragilities in the US capital markets. This was not unexpected.

That all was not well in the largest and most liquid government bond market was clear in September 2019 when stresses in the Treasury repo markets led the Federal Reserve to intervene to ease pressures in the overnight funding markets.

In 2019, the Fed identified contributing factors to the stresses such as the role of money market funds, the increasing size of the overall market relative to the available reserves, and a declining balance sheet capacity of the dealer community.

Interestingly, the Fed concluded, that the "strains in money markets in September seem to have originated from routine market events".

Unsurprisingly, when, six months afterwards, the 'non-routine' Covid-19 events materialised, the US Treasury market needed additional rounds of aggressive intervention to keep functioning.

Adding to the factors that were common in 2019, the run for cash and, in particular, the run for dollar cash and funding on the part of foreign institutions such as central banks and pension funds, meant that both UST trading and funding effectively ceased in March 2020.

Initially, hedge funds were cited as being among the culprits for having deleveraged their relative value trades, fueling contagion and illiquidity.

Now, the picture is more nuanced. Fund deleveraging was neither the cause of the stress nor its main amplifier.

This traumatic episode highlighted significant problems with the existing regulatory framework and market structure. Firstly, banks and dealers were no longer able to fulfil their role as the 'marketplace' for the trading of both government and corporate bonds.

Secondly, they proved unable to continue to finance the very same assets even if their riskiness remained low.

Despite the official narrative of the regulatory community - that "banks were able to absorb rather than amplify the macroeconomic shock" - it mainly applied to the commercial lending side of the banking businesses. The part that relates to market intermediation had faltered.

As the Financial Stability Board (FSB) highlighted in its post-mortem of the March events, "reductions in risk appetite, regulatory constraints and operational challenges may have reduced dealers' capacity to intermediate larger flows in some core funding markets".

Also in the report, the FSB states that "while regulatory requirements proved to be effective in containing excessive bank leverage, those requirements may have become temporarily binding for some banks given the magnitude of the shock."

In other words, one of the three big pillars of the post-Global Financial Crisis (GFC) banking reforms - the supplementary leverage ratio - became a driver of market stress.

This is not just a hypothesis. The Fed ended up lifting the regulatory leverage restrictions "to allow banking organisations to expand their balance sheets as appropriate to continue to serve as financial intermediaries".

In retrospect, it is not difficult to see why we have reached this point. In many ways, the March events did not highlight anything new.

Pre-crisis, with banks having internal prop desks, zero risk weights on government debt and an unlimited amount of balance sheet, they could act as an arm of the central bank (profiting on such price dislocations as those we've seen in the UST market in March).

However, once the leverage ratio became binding, it was almost a mathematical certainty that the dealer community could not continue to intermediate beyond certain levels of trading volume.

This goes equally for the role of banks as funders of off-balance sheet activity like that of the relative value arbitrageurs.