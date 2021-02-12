Critical mass in critical thinking: Has the City reached peak cynicism yet?

Cynicism, like populism, is infectious and alluring. In absence of clarity and consent, it breeds virulently.

Just as we headed into yet another national lockdown; the lingering effects of the Barnard Castle affair continued to undermine the ability to communicate effectively to control the populous.

However, cynicism was clearly being fed by more than just one ill-advised short-sighted jaunt.

Similarly, being cynical in finance is far easier than being constructive. I should know and have literally made a career of being professionally cynical.

It has merit when applied constructively and as my friend, and digital writer, Tom Chatfield notes; critical thinking works best when done in a focused and acute manner.

Yet in the obtuse techno-soup than is the internet, and social media verse, deriding our industry is easy, we collectively attack the regulation, the regulator, active management, greenwashing and value.

Previously, I have noted the imperative of clear communications in steering the public will. So too can poor communication pervert and distract the consent of investors.

GameStop aptly highlights the growing sense of rebellion felt by investors on social media towards the old fund order. The stock version of BLM, instead of racism the monsters are short-sellers and hedge funds.

Yet those same funds manage pensions for common people. It is hard to condone or condemn, but it stems from the same cynicism towards the City.

Cynicism plays to the contrarian, the resistance, the mob rule and the truth itself becomes controlled by the frenzy. It feeds off social media and the adviser community is no different in this regard, confined as they are to their pandemic bunkers.

They appear to be carrying both old cynical baggage (ESG) as well as some new souvenirs (value for money).

Post-Brexit I observe reports of in-fighting over asset books within City multi-nationals as companies restructure legally.

Much like what has happened to mainstream media, I can see unregulated online videos, investment letters and even TikTok gurus attracting investors away from the mainstream asset management industry. "Investing is easy," they proclaim. "Just buy this!"

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands are being drawn into the dark economy of Bitcoin. Crypto volatility is now a thing and, just as Europol takes down the world's largest dark web marketplace, the effects of crypto on society, or even the perception of currency, cannot be fully understood.

This all flies in the face of founding fathers of finance; Bogle, Buffet and Benjamin Graham. Online there is often little common sense.

These fringe developments are a very real threat to the industry, yes, but more importantly to people's wealth and society. I know I sound like a Luddite.

The revolutionary in me aches for such disruption; at times, when I see the industry delivering mediocrity or poor share of value to investors.

However, the blatant risk of social media, poor information, scams and subsequent poor outcomes tempers me.

For the Orwellian among you, you will surely rejoice devoid of face mask or vaccine, clicking your next TikTok with aplomb, trying to pick the next Amazon stock.

As the murk and mulled intoxication fades away, then a new year presents the City with opportunities to correct course and engage investors, and their advisers, on value. Lest it gives in to cynicism and the digital void.

JB Beckett is an iNED. Click here to listen to his New Fund Order podcast.