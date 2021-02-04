Tails of the unexpected: How to cope with 2021's Black Swans

Instead of consensus-tinged forecasting, we continue an annual tradition at Kleinwort Hambros of exploring which unlikely, but feasible, events are not priced by markets in the year ahead.

In the event of these Black Swans, pushed to the overlooked "tails" of probability distributions, how would our strategies perform? How do we protect portfolios against adverse market events?

Early to rise

Life goes back to normal quickly, leading money velocity, employment, aggregate demand and consumer confidence to rise dramatically, which in turn generates inflation and forces central banks to increase interest rates.

Consensus view: Global inflation is expected to remain low given large output gaps (e.g. slack in the labour market, idle aircraft) resulting from the coronavirus.

Moreover, with a long road to mass vaccination, savings rates still far above historical norms, money velocity at historical lows and even wider disparities in income than before the pandemic, there is plenty to hold back consumerism from returning to normal. In the US, for example, the inflation rate is expected to average 2% over the next 10 years.

While this is around central bank targets, it is relatively tame given the trillions of quantitative easing (QE) spent to save the economy.

What the consensus view is not pricing in: A huge upside economic surprise might occur, should vaccine administration go perfectly, leading to effective herd immunity in large swathes of the globe by the end of Q1.

In this scenario, life - after all - goes back to normal… quickly. Hordes return to work in actual offices, city centres are brimming and travel for business and pleasure surges.

As normalcy resumes, so does money velocity, employment, aggregate demand and consumer confidence.

Potential market reaction: Pent-up demand from those that have been saving during 2020 is suddenly unleashed, leading to a sharp increase in demand. Inflation rises to uncomfortable levels of 5% to 7%.

Central banks begin signalling a tapering of monetary stimulus and even an increase in interest rates: bonds and equities fall in value as risings base rates directly hit the former and indirectly hit the latter via a steeper discount on future cash flows.

Zombie companies with unsustainable corporate debt levels default in record numbers and the high-yield debt market tanks.

Our positioning: This will be negative for portfolios given equities and bonds make up a large majority of most strategies. We will not be shy to shift to cash quickly and aggressively.

We exited the high-yield market in 2020 on the presumption that default rates were artificially low based on government stimulus.

We may look to get back in should yields in the high-yields space rise into double-digits, which would more than compensate for the risk.

Our outsized holding in gold may well benefit as "real assets" are perceived to benefit in inflationary environments, particularly as bonds are dumped and alternative safe-havens are sought.