Boom time for ESG bonds: Time to get excited as new products enter the market?

Burgeoning investor demand for sustainable investment products has spurred significant growth in the issuance of ESG bonds.

Corporate issuers have sought new ways to access increasingly ESG-conscious capital markets with innovations in financing that take various forms.

Green bonds are the most established ESG bond market element. Typically financing projects such as renewable energy or electric vehicle charging stations, they have continued to experience rapidly growing issuance.

Initiatives such as the European Union Green Deal, China's recent pledge for carbon neutrality by 2060, and US President Joe Biden's $2trn green energy and infrastructure plan, are likely to propel further market growth ahead.

Social bond proceeds go to projects such as providing access to education, affordable housing or improving food security. Issuance surged in 2020 as countries around the world raised funds aimed at financing Covid-19 response efforts. Corporate social bond issuance is also growing.

Social bonds allow companies to support their wider stakeholders, including employees, customers andlocal communities.

However, as Standard & Poor's recently highlighted, the outcomes targeted by social bonds are frequently more qualitative in nature, making monitoring them more difficult and posing challenges for the industry.

Sustainability bonds are used to finance a combination of green and social projects. Google's parent company Alphabet issued a multi-tranche deal worth $5.8bn in August 2020, to be used for environmental projects relating to Google's operations and social projects including building affordable housing.

Transition bonds are issued with the purpose of facilitating shifts towards greener business models, in particular allowing so called 'brown' industries to transition towards a greener future.

Businesses in dirtier industries unable feasibly to issue green bonds, such as a coal-oriented utility company, may be able to use transition bonds to move towards that greener future, decarbonising and mitigating climate risk.

Blue bonds are currently a small subset of green bonds, used to finance projects related to ocean conservation, including managing plastic waste and promoting marine biodiversity.

There have been few issues as yet but we expect increased activity in the blue bond market given the importance and value of marine and coastal resources to the global economy.

The use of sustainability-linked bond (SLB) proceeds is usually not prescribed. More important is that the company meets certain predefined sustainability targets.

Not meeting the sustainability commitments could result in a coupon step-up on its bonds.

We believe the SLB structure represents significant potential for growth in ESG bond issuance. Issuers have more freedom on how to spend the proceeds.

They may also be more suitable for smaller companies, or those in 'dirtier' sectors that have been unable to access certain parts of the ESG bond market, though potential investors may need to confirm that the performance indicators set by the SLB issuer are sufficiently ambitious.

