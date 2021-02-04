Putting the pedal to the metal: The golden opportunity to protect portfolios against an inflationary spike

Inflation has once again become the watch word for investors around the globe, with the promise of a post-Covid world expected to raise global rates from historic lows.

The impact of the pandemic and the restrictions imposed around the world in response has kept inflation stubbornly low, despite ongoing waves of stimulus from governments and central banks.

In the UK, the short break from the harshest of restrictions in December saw CPI inflation rise to 0.6% from 0.3% in locked-down November, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

Inflation will pass BoE's 2% target once lockdown restrictions ease, analysts warn

The marginal rise looks set to be a small sign of things to come, with the latest Global Fund Manager Survey from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showing a record 92% of investors expect global inflation to rise over the next year, as consumer demand rises once lockdown restrictions ease and the vaccine rollout allows economies to get back on track.

The OECD expects modest inflation in aggregate, forecasting global inflation figures to rise from their current average annual growth rate of 1.2% to 1.8% in the second quarter of 2021 and flatlining thereafter. For the UK and US, however, this rise is expected to be sharper and sustained for longer.

Investment director at GAM Charles Hepworth said that while "the general market consensus is stuck in the mantra of 'not today'" with regard to an inflationary spike, "the danger is we all know that the consensus is invariably wrong over the longer term".

He added that with Joe Biden now US President and "a level of partisan gridlock" removed by the Democratic electoral sweep, US "government spending through expanded stimulus programmes might be expected to increase quite quickly", leading to "higher inflationary pressures further down the line".

Despite the UK's CPI rate doubling in December, it remains well short of the Bank of England's 2% target, with the rate hampered by ongoing restrictions, consumer uncertainty and falling global oil prices.

The country may be even more vulnerable to an inflationary spike, adding post-Brexit disruption, restrictions on imports and the reversal of hospitality sector VAT cuts in spring to its list of inflationary factors.

So, how best to protect portfolios against an inflationary spike? A more traditional answer would obviously be gold, but the precious metal seems to be losing its shine among some investors, with its spot price falling by around 2% from the start of the year to 20 January despite a backdrop of inflationary concern.

Seeing both sides of the same coin: Wealth managers split on Bitcoin amid growing adoption and wild price swings

"Bitcoin is the new gold," some of the fiercest proponents of the cryptocurrency have declared in recent weeks, with the BoA survey showing that long Bitcoin is now the most crowded trade on the market.

While its price has been extremely volatile since the start of the year, Bitcoin is up roughly 25% year-to-date.

However, most commentators are confident that gold's multi-millennia track record as a safe store of value is unlikely to be ended by any digital currency.

As Jai Bifulco, chief commercial officer at Kinesis, wrote for Investment Week recently: "Bitcoin may well take speculative investment demand from gold, but will not replace gold's portfolio allocation as the inflation and financial crisis hedge of choice.

"For now, Bitcoin is not a sensible insurance against inflation and gold will remain the only truly safe store of value."