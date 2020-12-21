How do you solve a problem like ESG?

By some estimates, investment in these funds has increased ten fold over the past year. Yet there is also growing skepticism.

Two separate research papers in the last year have highlighted the disagreement among ESG rating providers, one noting that the average correlation was 54%, the other, 46%. Differences in criteria (what counts as E or S or G), scope (how much of it counts), and weight (how important each factor is) mean that raters only agree about half the time. By contrast, the correlation among credit rating agencies is about 99%.

It is not hard to see the problems that could arise from this combination of overwhelming demand for ESG assets and such inconsistent data being used to allocate them. Investors in some ESG ETFs might already be surprised at some of their constituents, either because the criteria are generous (fossil fuel companies can be included if they are doing 'better' than their peers according to the rater's criteria), or because the logical boundaries are arbitrary.

One ETF is designed to exclude companies that manufacture weapons, but includes Dick's Sporting Goods, which sells them; the same ETF excludes companies with reserves of fossil fuels but includes airlines and car companies, whose services depend almost entirely on burning them.

At the same time, ESG factors have been associated with better company performance: companies with good governance practices, or that treat their employees and customers well, or have a sense of environmental responsibility, are likely to be well run and well liked, and should perform better than peers without those features.

But there are two significant problems with the relationship between ESG and stock performance.

Firstly, if ESG ratings only agree half the time, how do we even know the relationship exists?

Secondly, in equity markets, many if not most of those factors should already be efficiently captured by stock prices: the next time an ESG-related scandal like boohoo or Rio Tinto hits the news, try beating the market to the punch and you'll see what I mean.

In the strongest version of the Efficient Market Hypothesis, all information is already incorporated into the price of a stock, and given the number of daily transactions in financial markets, the system works well. Prices reflect new information quickly, and extreme mis-pricing is comparatively rare.

The one significant shortcoming is in sustainability: despite everything, we continue to do more harm than good in the world and remain on track eventually to deprive ourselves of an environment to care about.

Why should prices fail to capture information we know is so important? A few obvious reasons spring to mind. Cynics might say that the market is actually a reflection of our values, and that everything else is just empty rhetoric.

Others might say that it is the result of implicit investor self-preservation: it is ultimately self-defeating to exit stocks with poor environmental records, since the sell-off will drive their prices down sufficiently, presenting an opportunity for others - at which point demand for the stock will return, the company will regain its previous market value, the harmful equilibrium restored, while others reap the profits.

However, most of the time the situation is more complicated: how does an investor evaluate a company that makes jerseys out of 100% recycled material, but does so with questionable labour practices? Do both factors matter equally? If not, which matters more? How about a company that makes concrete, itself quite polluting but still a cheap way to build beneficial infrastructure like bridges and schools in emerging markets? Is ignorance somehow preferable to fine particulate pollution?

These questions bring me to another fundamental reason why markets seem not to incorporate sustainability information efficiently: in a word, complexity. The more complex the information - and its implications - the longer it will take to filter through to the price, if ever.

In the case of sustainability information, as soon as questions like those I just raised are applied to more than a handful of cases, they quickly become too overwhelming to think about. And of course, if investors do not think about these questions, they cannot realistically factor them into how they assess their investment choices.

This is the gap that fuels the demand for ESG stamps of approval. But as we' have already seen, that demand has been met with inconsistent data, leading to calls on the one hand for greater transparency, or on the other hand for stronger regulation. I would say neither addresses the fundamental bottleneck we face: the greatest barrier to investing sustainably is the complexity of the information that needs to be processed, understood and acted upon. And grasping that complexity is why our understanding needs to evolve beyond ESG.

Patrick Wood Uribe is CEO of Util