The concentration conundrum continues: Lure of tech giants may be too great for those seeking diversification

In a world where fund management fees are increasingly under scrutiny, we have seen a significant increase in the number of advisers choosing index strategies over active funds in a bid for lower costs and to simplify their research, due diligence and transactional workload.

As a result, many advisers are increasingly opting for global index strategies to provide cost-effective exposure to thousands of global equity holdings within multi-asset portfolios.

In the previous decade, we witnessed large outperformance of US stocks which delivered a 10-year cumulative return of over 300% - far above the 110% average for the UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific and emerging markets, with much of this outperformance being driven by technology stocks.

The difference in performance between US stocks compared with the rest of the world has perhaps been most stark earlier this year where the sell-off in February and March led to the fastest bear market in history.

As financial markets overall suffered, the US continued to outperform - and while this may seem like a reassuring message on the US economy, a closer look shows that this performance may be down to just a few of its technology stocks.

As the world locked down and many businesses ground to a halt, the FAAANM (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Microsoft) stocks were far less affected, as these companies benefitted from people moving online for both shopping and entertainment.

If you removed these stocks from the equation, the S&P 500 index would be roughly flat for the year, which is comparable with other global equity regions.

However, the reason the US has outperformed is that these technology stocks are up more than 30%.

[Chart here]

This significant outperformance of US technology has led to increased concentration in market-cap indices. An investor in global equity indices now has more exposure to Microsoft than to the smallest 27 countries within the index.

In addition, despite the index covering 49 countries and nearly 3,000 individual stocks, more than a fifth of its total investments now lies in just 20 US stocks, with the performance of Apple and Amazon more important than the whole of the UK and German equity market.

The irony is that while investors may feel that they are well diversified by investing in global indices, they are actually open to significant stock-specific concentration risks.

I have mentioned before that these high concentration numbers is a concentration conundrum for investors, exposing them to significant idiosyncratic risk.

This continued strength in US technology stocks means that, for now, this conundrum continues.