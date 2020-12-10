Winning with losers in the high yield bond market

I love the high-yield market – in the intermediate to long term, I believe it could generate mid-single-digit annual returns against a global backdrop of $14trn of negative-yielding debt.

Like any market, though, it includes some poor bonds and endures periods of volatility.

Bond managers normally like to focus on how they pick winners and avoid the losers to mitigate risk and maximise returns. But if a fund can take short positions, then there is a lot of value to be had from paying close attention to 'bad bonds' rather than simply dodging them.

When people think of shorting they automatically think of 'bad bonds' from 'bad companies'. A 'bad company' is one that has too much debt and generates insufficient cash. It might be a retailer competing with a behemoth like Amazon. It might be a fracking company facing an oil price crash.

Good bottom-up research can help identify companies that ratings agencies and the market generally have overvalued. Shorting bonds from these companies at the right time can be lucrative.

More interesting, however, are what I call 'bad bonds' from 'good companies'. A number of factors can make a good company's bonds 'bad'.

'Too close to call'

One of the bonds I have in the short pocket of my portfolio as of writing is a well-known hotel chain. I believe it is a great business. When I am allowed to travel I am happy to sleep in its beds and eat its breakfast bagels. But I am even happier to short its bond, and that is because it is what might be termed 'too close to call' (though the technical term is 'call constrained').

Companies have the ability to 'call' or redeem most high yield bonds - often from around the midpoint between issuance and maturity at a pre-agreed price. In early November, this hotel chain had a bond trading around 101.5. It is callable soon at a price below its current trading level. As a result, the bond price cannot possibly go much beyond its current point (or management would simply redeem and re-borrow).

In March, at the height of the Covid sell-off, this bond went down over 20 points. With a new vaccine potentially imminent, a massive new wave of Covid is unlikely to sink it that far again, but the bond could easily drop a few points. While I am holding this short, I am foregoing a modest amount of the bond's coupon (or yield), but believe it is a good hedge in case the market takes a sharp downturn. It may help mitigate the impact of the price of other bonds in the portfolio falling.

Asymmetric risk

This "too close to call" hotel bond offers asymmetric risk. There are other examples of that within the short pocket.

I am short the bond of an American company with a market cap of over $20bn, which I believe is highly unlikely to default. In late June, its bond was 105. At the point of writing, the high yield market had risen 3.2 pts - 5.3%, including coupon - but this bond had moved up five points to 110. If the US Congress were to announce a generous new stimulus package and markets rose 2% in response, I believe this bond would probably move higher, but it is unlikely to keep pace with the market rise. There is not enough gas in the tank. On the downside, though, there is a good chance of it falling further than the market. So, I believe that it is another attractive hedge.

In picking these shorts, I need to think about what might move a market in either direction. While I believe significant new central bank stimulus would send many equity and bond prices higher it would probably also prompt a rise in interest rates. For the past 10 years, rising interest rates have been one of the biggest concerns for bond investors.

Few people think rates will soon go to 2%, but the merest hint of a rise, however modest, can cause bond buyers to fret over duration. In a rising rate environment, bond investors do not want to hold long duration investments.

The bonds of the American company with a market cap of over $20bn that I am shorting do not mature for over eight years. Given this long duration, this gives us another reason to be confident that there is little upside left and plenty of downside risk.

Out of favour

This brings us to another aspect of shorting. The US high yield bond market is comprised of approximately 2,000 different bonds from around 1,000 issuers. Unlike global equity markets, this is an over-the-counter market, largely driven by the banks that create the bonds and a small number of traders marketing them to or between fund managers and institutions.

A few trades can materially move certain bond prices; and there is a broad dispersion in performance, particularly in periods of volatility. So, in the first half of this year when US high yield was down 5%, of the 20 different sectors that we track, the top five were flat while the bottom five were down 15%.

I therefore spend much of my time researching and gauging the mood of the market towards individual sectors and their subsegments.

What makes a particular area of the market popular or not can be based on factors, including economic cycle, rating, duration, price, maturity, issue size and yield - or news of successful Covid vaccine tests.

If I find that one area is falling out of favour and it aligns with my macroeconomic view it can present an opportunity to seek out issuers to short in that area.

It is not possible to short high yield bonds successfully without strong research and technical expertise. But with this capability it makes the high yield market an even more fertile landscape in which to hunt for returns.

More importantly, it helps mitigate risk in volatile times. With the uncertainties that still exist around Covid, that is a valuable instrument to have in the toolkit.

Jason Horowitz is the portfolio manager of the CIFC Long/Short Credit fund