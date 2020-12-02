Don't stop moving: Managers must work harder and smarter to accelerate UK's recovery

Even despite the turbulent year experienced by all areas of the economy so far, there are reasons to be hopeful. In the investment world, businesses and individuals should take some comfort in the fact that transactions are definitely still happening.

However, the ups and downs of the financial markets have caused a degree of uncertainty and there are fresh considerations for fund managers.

The investment industry is always underpinned by a degree of caution, with success often requiring a balance between understanding and managing risk, and an optimistic pursuit of healthy prospects, although currently, this caution is understandably more heightened than usual.

As a result of the pandemic, many institutional investors have adjusted their strategies, favouring debt rather than equity, with individual investors focusing on capital protection, ESG and markets perceived to be more stable, including healthcare, medtech and other consumer staples.

Clarity ahead

The future is starting to look brighter and with vaccine developments coming thick and fast, as well as some finality to the Brexit position on 1 January, there are signs of more movement in the market.

Riding the global waves: Growth feels comfortable but investors must stay alert

When the UK came out of the first lockdown, there was widespread apprehension. Now, there is more of a feel of how the land lies and businesses and investment professionals know there is no time to sit on their hands. Deals must keep being done.

Still, the world has changed and the prospect of a sustained recession will have an effect on investor behaviour.

Many fund managers will keenly remember the pain of 2008 and will be applying the lessons they learned back then.

If they are not already, portfolios will be more diversified to manage risk, extra support will be given to investments and more thought will be given to taking long-term, rather than short-term decisions.

Longevity is crucial and just as workers have had to adapt to a 'work from home culture', fund managers are changing their behaviour too.

The popularity of differing sectors as investment options always ebbs and flows, depending on the current geopolitical climate and there are often winners and losers.

Alongside medtech and the life sciences, the surge in popularity of online shopping will, no doubt, make the logistics space an attractive area in the future, whereas quieter city centres and urban areas may be causing nervousness among fund managers who have specific property and construction focuses.

There are, of course, certain areas which are seen as 'recession-proof' or more longer-term investments that will continue to be popular with investors. However in some ways, the rulebook has been thrown out the window.

Consumables, for example, under normal circumstances may not have featured high on the list for many investors. However, now that face masks and PPE have become integral parts of daily life, businesses operating in this area have become much more attractive.

While tapping into new markets is something that fund managers will no doubt be considering, optimism - and to some degree, bullishness - is going to be pivotal to the country's recovery.

The Government has opened the coffers in recent months and provided financial aid to many areas of the economy, and there is certainly going to be an expectation for the investor market to rise to the challenge and provide the financial support to carry the country through.