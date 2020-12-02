Riding the global waves: Growth feels comfortable but investors must stay alert

It will not have gone unnoticed by investors that the reward from holding growth style funds has been nothing short of spectacular this year.

Without wishing to unfairly single out a particular manager, a perfect example of this characteristic is the Polar Capital Global Technology fund. It has a long track record spanning many market cycles and is therefore useful for context and statistical significance.

We still believe this manager is 'best in class', but the fund has exhibited one of the most extreme outperformance readings we have seen.

The chart below shows rolling one-year information ratio (IR) - a measure of excess risk and reward for the fund against a recognised major global equity index. It is constructed using monthly net total returns for both instruments in US dollars.

From this we see that the IR was positive only 28% of the time from its inception to the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in March 2009, and it also spent 84% of its time in positive territory from the GFC until September 2020.

It is not difficult to draw the conclusion that there was a regime shift after the GFC that significantly benefitted technology stocks.

By the end of September 2020, the IR expanded to an amazing +5.0, clearly breaking out to the upside from the previous near-19-year historical -2.0 to +4.0 range.

Dizzying highs

While we are aware of the structural shifts benefitting technology stocks pre-pandemic, it is fairly evident Covid-19 has accelerated these existing trends and given the sector, and this fund, a super-charged period of performance.

For further proof of this, we refer to the equivalent IR ratio for a recognised growth global equity index compared to the corresponding value global equity index. While a rather blunt translation, it is clear similar trends are afoot.

Here is the good news: it has been extremely rewarding for the level of risk adopted to have been in growth type funds since the market lows in 2009, and this has accelerated this year.

Ned Davis Research echoes this sentiment: "Growth stocks have been on a historic run. [At the end of] September, the Russell 1000 Growth index has outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index by 35.1% year-to-date, by far the best first nine months on record. Second place was 13.2% in 2018.

"Expanding the history to include Kenneth French's data reveals growth's second-best start was 20.2% in 1934."

However, reading on connected matters, we notice Ned Davis Research's recent observation that "the ACWI index's top ten stocks have recently accounted for as much as 18% of ACWI market cap, a record surpassing the previous high of 17% of market cap reached in 2000".

The increased concentration has come about as technology has become an increasingly dominant outperformer. That was also the case during the secular bull market that ended in 2000, when the sector's relative strength line reached an extreme that remained unsurpassed until the recent surge of tech outperformance.

The FANMAG vs. Historic Bubble Composite chart from NDR warrants a look, given the extreme dominance of tech/growth. The fit is close, and there is propensity for a correction after such levels of outperformance.

For these reasons, we are still on high alert.