Light the blue touch paper on stewardship: The heat is on for industry to unite for a sustainable economy

Change is often forged in the fiery furnace of a crisis. It is already apparent that the global pandemic is having a profound impact on how we view our world and the way we do business.

With households and companies across the UK feeling the brunt of the pandemic, generating an economic recovery is a pressing priority.

Yet, this is also a unique opportunity to consider the bigger questions about how, as a society, we will seek to create sustainable growth to provide jobs and prosperity for future generations.

IW Long Reads: Taking the plunge - the actions needed to halt 'disturbing' biodiversity loss

The Government has already made clear that creating a greener economy will be integral to building back better through its vision of a green industrial revolution.

Making these plans a reality will, however, require all areas of the economy to work together to bring about change.

What really matters

As stewards and allocators of capital, the UK's investment management industry has an important role to play in supporting and financing a sustainable recovery.

Our industry's commitment to UK companies has already been demonstrated through the provision of additional capital, which has seen over £18bn raised by FTSE All Share companies since the start of March.

Yet, we must go beyond these immediate rescue remedies to help shape sustainable growth and set the agenda for change. That is why last week we outlined our industry's blueprint for change which places stewardship at the heart of the savings investment ecosystem.

Achieving this will require action across three main pillars: strengthening stewardship behaviours across the investment ecosystem, generating sustainable value and achieving savers' goals, and creating an economy wide-approach to stewardship.

There are 20 detailed recommendations in the report supporting the three pillars which are designed to ensure that the UK enhances it position as a global centre of excellence.

By strengthening behaviours, we can help ensure that UK plc is better insulated against future economic shocks. Improved engagement with companies, will shed a brighter light on how they are managing non-financial ESG risks to their businesses.

This is also fundamental to the fiduciary duty we have to our clients with risks, such as climate change, now potentially impacting on a company's value and investment returns.

One of the side effects of the pandemic is a dramatic increase in debt and it is important that stewardship behaviours are increasingly connected across a company's capital structure.

Savers are also at the heart of this change. The pandemic has served to make us simultaneously more aware of the interconnected nature of our global supply chains that stock our supermarkets, but also the importance of our local corner shop which kept many of us going during lockdown.

When we can see more clearly how companies behave, it is natural that we will look to buy from those that are more aligned to our values.

This is also increasingly mirrored in the investments that people make and marked by the notable rise in money flowing into responsible investment funds.